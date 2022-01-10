FactSet Research : Q1 2022 Investor Conference and Events Highlights

Q1 2022 Investor Conference and Events Highlights Companies and Markets By Christine Short| January 10, 2022

A new year means a fresh round of important investor conferences for traders to track. Conferences, forums, summits, and trade shows are among the corporate events investors need to keep tabs on to manage risk.

Investors must be mindful of breaking news at these events as well as new insights from leading industry experts. Often, corporate body language is on display. Traders and portfolio managers cannot only read through company reports-knowing when key conferences and events take place helps to mitigate risk.

Interestingly, among the 215 conferences slated for the first quarter, 45 are virtual. Still, the vast majority, 79%, are traditional in-person events. Of course, those numbers can change quickly as we have learned in the past several weeks.

Thus far the number of virtual events has been pared down from last year, as shown in the table below. In December 2020, nearly one third of all announced events for 2021 were scheduled to be virtual. Currently, only 17% of investor conferences and events scheduled for 2022 will be held virtually.

Source: Wall Street Horizon data, covering 9,500 companies on major exchanges worldwide

How will an interest-rate-hike cycle impact capital markets?

Will the consumer respond to stubbornly high inflation by tightening purse strings?

Can corporate earnings continue the torrid growth pace of 2021?

Are supply chain woes truly on the mend?

Will innovations and breakthroughs in the Health Care sector lead to better and faster drug development?

Can the 2022 IPO market match the volume and size seen last year?

Perhaps most importantly, what should we expect from the metaverse?

Conferences will be held in person unless noted otherwise. Ranked by size of the sector groupings.

February 14: Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2022 (Virtual)

March 7: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

COVID-19 pulled forward years of acceleration for technology, connectivity, streaming, and e-commerce. How will this new pace of adoption and disruption change digital industry priorities post-pandemic? Portfolio managers can learn more at this TMT conference. NetApp and National Instruments are expected to participate.

March 7-8: JMP Securities' Technology Conference 2022

JMP Securities' annual technology conference matches institutional investors and financial sponsors with senior executives of leading publicly traded and privately held companies in sectors including software, internet, cybersecurity, information technology (IT) infrastructure, financial technology, and digital assets.

January 10-13: JP Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference 2022 (Virtual)

This premier conference is the largest and most informative health care investment symposium in the industry, connecting global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators, and members of the investment community. This conference is among the largest Wall Street Horizon is tracking in the first quarter. Major companies slated to attend include Incyte Corporation, BioNTech SE, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

January 10-13: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference 2022 (Virtual)

March 15: Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2022

March 21-23: The 13th Global Drug Delivery & Formulation Summit

The 2022 Summit covers small molecules and biologics, new technologies, concepts, and case studies. Lonza Group AG ADR is scheduled to present.

January 10-12: ICR Westwicke Conference 2022 (Virtual)

The ICR Conference has historically been consumer focused but will once again include Real Estate and Technology sectors in 2022. Krispy Kreme, Abercrombie & Fitch, Cracker Barrel, and Domino's Pizza are just a few of the dozens of consumer-related companies attending this major early-year conference.

March 2-4: 2nd Annual Food, Packaging & Sustainability Sonoco Fresh Summit 2022

Executives from Mars and Walt Disney World® Resort will be giving the keynote presentations.

January 11: Barclays Real Estate Conference (Virtual)

February 16-18: Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financials Services Forum 2022

Ally Financial, Bank of America, and Discover Financial Services are just a few of the big-name financial services companies attending this major forum.

March 15: Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference 2022

March 15-17: Bank of America Global Securities Industrials Conference 2022

KION Group AG and Saab AB are scheduled to present.

March 24-25: Bank of America EMEA Real Estate CEO Virtual Conference 2022 (Virtual)

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc, the real estate market has seen major shifts. Commercial real estate has seen price declines in many markets while residential real estate is booming. Retail spaces have their own set of challenges. Traders can check in on this BofA CEO summit for the latest thoughts on what the new normal might look like in real estate.

January 12: Credit Suisse Aircraft Leasing Conference 2022 (Virtual)

February 8-10: Cowen Aerospace, Defense & Industrials 43rd Annual Conference 2022 (Virtual)

More than 50 industry leaders from public/private companies and industry organizations will offer fireside chat interviews, panel discussions, and small group meetings. Learn what the industry's top decision makers expect in 2022 for aerospace/defense and industrial markets. Panels will include perspectives on the Pentagon, Congress, and specific defense industrial policy and program issues.

March 6-9: World Defense Show 2022

Founded by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries, World Defense Show is a fully integrated and future-focused defense event set to showcase the latest technological developments from across the globe and demonstrate interoperability across all domains.

March 15-17: Bank of America Global Securities Industrials Conference 2022

European auto sales were anemic to close out 2022. Saab and KION Group are scheduled to present at this industrial conference in London.

January 10: Bank of America Securities Virtual Battery and Storage Conference (Virtual)

After a tumultuous year in the coal and natural gas markets, investors may hear new insights on the growing presence of renewable energy. Battery and storage continue to see heavy investment and a growing share of power generation. Extreme electricity costs in Europe likely fuel the incentive for companies to develop new, more efficient battery and energy storage technologies.

March 7-11: CERAWeek 2022

CERAWeek is one of the most highly anticipated energy conferences of the year. The event will be held in Houston and features energy sector powerhouses such as BP, PG&E, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergy, Occidental, Dow, ConocoPhillips, Chevron, and Siemens.

March 8: 37th PV-Symposium 2022 (Hybrid)

March 31: Bank of America Securities Energy & Utilities Conference 2022

January 31-February 2: International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)

As Australia's most influential mining event, IMARC creates a global conversation, mobilizes the industry for collaboration, and attracts some of the greatest leaders in the mining, investment, and technology industries.

February 27: BMO Capital Markets 31st Global Metals & Mining Conference 2022

March 22-24: Swiss Mining Institute Forum 2022 (Virtual)

January 12: Morgan Stanley 14th Annual Latin America Executive Conference 2022

January 18: J.P. Morgan CEEMEA Opportunities Conference (Virtual)

March 7-9: J.P. Morgan 2022 Global Emerging Markets Corporate Conference

March 10-11: Kempen 15th European Property Seminar New York 2022

January 11-13: Bank of America SMID Cap Conference, London 2022

"What's big in SMID Europe" presents the best ideas from BofA's research coverage of more than 300 corporates with a market cap below €12 billion. The conference will consist of plenary session company presentations and one-on-one and small group meetings between senior management and institutional investors. Durr AG and BE Semiconductor Industries NV are set to present.

February 28: JP Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference 2022

With credit spreads near all-time lows, will companies and fixed-income managers be optimistic regarding the lending market in 2022? While companies have shored up their balance sheets, a global central bank tightening cycle is well underway and could throw a wrench in the capital structure of major firms.

March 23-24: Sidoti and Company, LLC Spring Small Cap Conference 2022

This event typically features many small-cap companies. The winter event takes place on January 19-20.

