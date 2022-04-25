Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  FactSet Research Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDS   US3030751057

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.

(FDS)
  Report
04/25 10:42:04 am EDT
422.86 USD   -1.02%
10:19aFACTSET RESEARCH : S&P 500 Companies With More Global Exposure Reporting Higher Earnings Growth in Q1
PU
04/22S&P 500 EARNINGS SEASON UPDATE : April 22, 2022
PU
04/21SEC PROPOSAL ON CLIMATE-RELATED DISCLOSURES : The Expected Impact on Companies and Investors
PU
FactSet Research : S&P 500 Companies With More Global Exposure Reporting Higher Earnings Growth in Q1

04/25/2022 | 10:19am EDT
S&P 500 Companies With More Global Exposure Reporting Higher Earnings Growth in Q1 Earnings

By John Butters| April 25, 2022

Given the military conflict in Ukraine and the resurgence of COVID-19 in China, are S&P 500 companies with more international revenue exposure underperforming S&P 500 companies with more domestic revenue exposure in terms of earnings and revenue growth for Q1 2022?

The answer is no. FactSet Geographic Revenue Exposure data (based on the most recently reported fiscal year data for each company in the index) was used to answer this question. For this analysis, the index was divided into two groups: companies that generate more than 50% of sales inside the U.S. (more domestic exposure) and companies that generate more than 50% of sales outside the U.S. (more international exposure). Aggregate earnings and revenue growth rates were then calculated based on these two groups.

Companies with More Global Exposure Report Higher Earnings and Revenues

The blended (combines actual results for companies that have reported and estimated results for companies that have yet to report) earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 for Q1 2022 is 6.6%. For companies that generate more than 50% of sales inside the U.S., the blended earnings growth rate is 1.8%. For companies that generate more than 50% of sales outside the U.S., the blended earnings growth rate is 13.5%.

The blended revenue growth rate for the S&P 500 for Q1 2022 is 11.1%. For companies that generate more than 50% of sales inside the U.S., the blended revenue growth rate is 8.9%. For companies that generate more than 50% of sales outside the U.S., the blended revenue growth rate is 16.7%.

Key Companies Driving Outperformance

What is driving the outperformance of S&P 500 companies with higher international revenue exposure? At the company level, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Pfizer are three of the largest contributors to earnings growth and revenue growth for S&P 500 companies with more international exposure. Exxon Mobil generates 62% of revenues outside the United States. Chevron generates 56% of revenues outside the United States. Pfizer generates 63% of revenues outside the United States. If these three companies were excluded, the (blended) earnings growth rate for S&P 500 companies that generate more than 50% of revenues outside the U.S. would fall to 5.1% from 13.5%, while the (blended) revenue growth rate for S&P 500 companies that generate more than 50% of revenues outside the U.S. would fall to 12.5% from 16.7%.

Listen to Earnings Insight on the go! In our weekly Earnings Insight podcast, John Butters provides an update on S&P 500 corporate earnings and related topics based on his popular Earnings Insight publication. The podcast is made available every Monday-listen on Apple podcasts, Spotify, or factset.com.

This blog post is for informational purposes only. The information contained in this blog post is not legal, tax, or investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.

Disclaimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:18:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
