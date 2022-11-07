Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FactSet Research Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDS   US3030751057

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.

(FDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:01 2022-11-07 pm EST
414.90 USD   +1.58%
01:04pFactset Research : S&P 500 Now Projected to Report a Year-over-Year Decline in Earnings in Q4 2022
PU
11/04S&p 500 Earnings Season Update : November 4, 2022
PU
11/04Insider Sell: Factset Research Systems
MT
Summary 
Summary

FactSet Research : S&P 500 Now Projected to Report a Year-over-Year Decline in Earnings in Q4 2022

11/07/2022 | 01:04pm EST
S&P 500 Now Projected to Report a Year-over-Year Decline in Earnings in Q4 2022 Earnings

By John Butters| November 7, 2022

The (blended) earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 for the third quarter is 2.2%, which would mark the eighth consecutive quarter of (year-over-year) earnings growth reported by the index. Looking at the fourth quarter (Q4 2022), what are analyst expectations for year-over-year earnings? Do analysts believe earnings growth will continue in the fourth quarter of 2022 also?

The answer is no. Over the past week, the aggregate earnings growth rate for Q4 2022 changed from slight year-over-year earnings growth on October 28 (+0.2%) to a year-over-year earnings decline today (-1.0%).

However, expectations for earnings growth for Q4 2022 have been falling over the past few months. On June 30, the estimated earnings growth rate for Q4 2022 was 9.1%. By September 30, the estimated earnings growth rate had fallen to 3.9%. Today, the estimated earnings decline is -1.0%.

Since September 30, estimated earnings for the S&P 500 for Q4 2022 have declined by 4.7%. All eleven sectors have witnessed a decline in expected earnings for the fourth quarter from September 30 through today, led by the Materials (-13.7%), Communication Services (-9.4%), and Consumer Discretionary (-8.3%) sectors.

Overall, eight of the eleven sectors are now projected to report a year-over-year decrease in earnings for the fourth quarter, led by the Materials (-18.0%), Communication Services (-15.4%), and Consumer Discretionary (-14.4%) sectors.

If the index reports a year-over-year decline in earnings in the fourth quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported a year-over-year decline in earnings since Q3 2020 (-5.7%). However, analysts in aggregate not only expect earnings growth to return in Q1 2023 (2.3%), but also project that the index will report year-over-year earnings growth in all four quarters of 2023.

This blog post is for informational purposes only. The information contained in this blog post is not legal, tax, or investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.

Disclaimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 18:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 104 M - -
Net income 2023 499 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,8x
Yield 2023 0,90%
Capitalization 15 554 M 15 554 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,92x
EV / Sales 2024 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 11 203
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
FactSet Research Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 408,45 $
Average target price 419,54 $
Spread / Average Target 2,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Philip Snow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda S. Huber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin Ann Abrams Independent Director
Kate Stepp Chief Technology Officer
James J. McGonigle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.-15.96%15 554
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-32.96%103 083
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-6.47%50 216
RELX PLC-3.91%49 815
MSCI, INC.-24.77%36 854
WOLTERS KLUWER-3.92%25 043