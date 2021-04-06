Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FactSet Research Systems Inc.    FDS

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.

(FDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/06 09:34:13 am
320.525 USD   -0.01%
09:24aFACTSET RESEARCH  : The Future of Risk Technology
PU
04/05FACTSET RESEARCH  : Looking Back at Market Environment Factor Research in 2020
PU
04/05FACTSET RESEARCH  : Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FactSet Research : The Future of Risk Technology

04/06/2021 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Future of Risk Technology Risk, Performance, and Reporting

By FactSet Insight| April 5, 2021

In the wake of COVID-19, unexpected market shocks have become the new normal and remote work has forced asset managers and asset owners alike to do more with less. Those with flexible, scalable risk management strategies have been better positioned to manage their portfolio risk and pivot their workflows to ensure continued performance.

For the industry as a whole, advanced technologies and data strategies are creating transformative opportunities, not only to reduce operating costs while enhancing performance, but also to sharpen innovation in product and service development and delivery.

For risk managers, the challenges are many and the stakes high. Leaders must enable and support new investment platforms, operations, and risk management principles while keeping the whole of the enterprise sound, secure, and compliant. They need a single enterprise risk management solution that can house all assets and analysis. They must also assist the firm in the quest to harness more and better actionable data with an eye toward value creation. And all of this must be accomplished in an environment that demands more from less.

The answer to these fast-moving, ever-shifting trends is technology.

Today's technologies enable executives to build robust data environments accompanied by extraordinarily powerful tracking and analytic capabilities; they can vastly improve enterprise risk management across the full set of compliance and portfolio risks.

To better understand how organizations are harnessing today's technology-based investment risk management solutions to power their analysis and create a unified risk framework, Forbes Insights, in partnership with FactSet, surveyed 252 asset managers and asset owners from around the globe. The C-suite and executive-level surveyed ranged from investment houses to hedge funds to pension funds, and from 10 nations including the U.S., UK, China, Japan, Australia, and Canada.

To read the full research and uncover the path forward to improve effectiveness, spur efficiency, drive innovation, and create differentiating value, download the eBook.

Disclaimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 13:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
09:24aFACTSET RESEARCH  : The Future of Risk Technology
PU
04/05FACTSET RESEARCH  : Looking Back at Market Environment Factor Research in 2020
PU
04/05FACTSET RESEARCH  : Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q)
PU
04/05FACTSET RESEARCH  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
04/05FACTSET RESEARCH  : JPX and FactSet Announce Plans for New Thematic Indices
AQ
04/01FACTSET RESEARCH  : Record-High Increase in S&P 500 EPS Estimates for Q1
PU
03/31FACTSET RESEARCH  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on FactSet Research Syst..
MT
03/31FACTSET RESEARCH  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on FactSet Research Syste..
MT
03/31FACTSET RESEARCH  : UBS Adjusts PT on FactSet Research Systems to $302 From $325..
MT
03/30SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Putting Up Gains Despite Modest Losses for Broa..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 581 M - -
Net income 2021 397 M - -
Net cash 2021 10,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,1x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 12 134 M 12 134 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,67x
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 660
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 303,75 $
Last Close Price 320,55 $
Spread / Highest target 9,50%
Spread / Average Target -5,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederick Philip Snow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helen L. Shan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin Ann Abrams Chairman
Gene D. Fernandez Executive VP, Chief Technology & Product Officer
Demetry Zilberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.-3.59%12 134
S&P GLOBAL INC.11.69%88 446
RELX PLC2.37%49 161
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION8.57%44 756
MSCI INC.-1.33%36 461
WOLTERS KLUWER8.25%23 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ