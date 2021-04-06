FactSet Research : The Future of Risk Technology

The Future of Risk Technology Risk, Performance, and Reporting By FactSet Insight| April 5, 2021

In the wake of COVID-19, unexpected market shocks have become the new normal and remote work has forced asset managers and asset owners alike to do more with less. Those with flexible, scalable risk management strategies have been better positioned to manage their portfolio risk and pivot their workflows to ensure continued performance.

For the industry as a whole, advanced technologies and data strategies are creating transformative opportunities, not only to reduce operating costs while enhancing performance, but also to sharpen innovation in product and service development and delivery.

For risk managers, the challenges are many and the stakes high. Leaders must enable and support new investment platforms, operations, and risk management principles while keeping the whole of the enterprise sound, secure, and compliant. They need a single enterprise risk management solution that can house all assets and analysis. They must also assist the firm in the quest to harness more and better actionable data with an eye toward value creation. And all of this must be accomplished in an environment that demands more from less.

The answer to these fast-moving, ever-shifting trends is technology.

Today's technologies enable executives to build robust data environments accompanied by extraordinarily powerful tracking and analytic capabilities; they can vastly improve enterprise risk management across the full set of compliance and portfolio risks.

To better understand how organizations are harnessing today's technology-based investment risk management solutions to power their analysis and create a unified risk framework, Forbes Insights, in partnership with FactSet, surveyed 252 asset managers and asset owners from around the globe. The C-suite and executive-level surveyed ranged from investment houses to hedge funds to pension funds, and from 10 nations including the U.S., UK, China, Japan, Australia, and Canada.

