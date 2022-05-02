Log in
FactSet to Participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference
GL
05:45pFactSet to Participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference
AQ
FACTSET RESEARCH : Excluding Amazon, S&P 500 Would Be Reporting Double-Digit Earnings Growth for Q1
PU
FactSet to Participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

05/02/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
NORWALK, Conn., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer of FactSet, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 5:00 a.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. BST at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 170,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more a www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/factset

FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:
Kendra Brown
+1 (203) 810- 2684
kbrown@factset.com

Media Contact:
Benedicte Godet Crochet
+33 645711658
benedicte.godet@factset.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 820 M - -
Net income 2022 406 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,7x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 15 291 M 15 291 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,01x
EV / Sales 2023 7,83x
Nbr of Employees 10 784
Free-Float 91,2%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 403,49 $
Average target price 452,21 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Managers and Directors
Frederick Philip Snow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda S. Huber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin Ann Abrams Independent Director
Gene D. Fernandez Executive VP, Chief Technology & Content Officer
Demetry Zilberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.-16.98%15 291
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-20.22%130 656
RELX PLC-0.37%57 730
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-15.09%48 805
MSCI, INC.-31.25%34 173
WOLTERS KLUWER-6.78%26 086