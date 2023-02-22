Advanced search
    FDS   US3030751057

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.

(FDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:55:47 2023-02-22 pm EST
425.45 USD   +0.84%
U.S. Mergers & Acquisitions Monthly Review: January 2023

02/22/2023 | 12:18pm EST
U.S. Mergers & Acquisitions Monthly Review: January 2023 Companies and Markets

By FactSet Insight| February 22, 2023

U.S. M&A deal activity increased in January, going up 5.8% with 1,278 announcements compared to 1,208 in December. However, aggregate M&A spending decreased. In January, 28.8% less was spent on deals compared to December.

In terms of M&A deal activity over the past three months, two sectors tracked by FactSet saw an increase in deals relative to the same three-month period one year ago: Miscellaneous (6 vs. 4) and Government (1 vs. 0). On the other hand, 19 of the 21 sectors tracked by FactSet saw a decrease in M&A deal activity over the past three months, relative to the same three-month period one year ago. The five sectors that witnessed the largest declines in M&A deal volume (relative to the same three-month period one year ago) were: Finance (573 vs. 1478), Technology Services (689 vs. 1238), Commercial Services (565 vs. 818), Distribution Services (223 vs. 402), and Producer Manufacturing (191 vs. 357).

Topping the list of the largest deals announced in January are: Emerson Electric Co.'s proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp. for $7 billion; Xylem, Inc.'s agreement to acquire Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. for $6.4 billion; CoStar Group, Inc. in talks to acquire Move, Inc. from News Corp. for a reported value of $3 billion; Vista Equity Partners Management LLC 's deal to acquire Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. for $2.6 billion; Matador Resources Co.'s agreement to acquire Advance Energy Partners LLC for $1.7 billion.

Source: FactSet

Source: FactSet

Source: FactSet

This blog post is for informational purposes only. The information contained in this blog post is not legal, tax, or investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.

Disclaimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 17:16:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
