Fadel Partners Inc - New York-based media rights and royalty management software developer - Appoints new Chief Financial Officer Ian Flaherty to the board, following the satisfaction of AIM regulatory and due diligence checks. Flaherty was CFO at LogicManager Inc for just under two years, and has held financial management positions at various public listed companies. He was named CFO on February 13 to replace Vicary Gibbs, who had stepped down effective immediately.

Chief Executive Officer Tarek Fadel says: "I am delighted we have attracted a [CFO] of Ian's calibre, with previous public market experience within technology companies. I look forward to growing the business together."

Current stock price: 144.60 pence

12-month change: down 1.6%

