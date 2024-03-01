Fadel Partners Inc - Developer of cloud-based brand compliance and rights and royalty management software - Unveils LicenSee, a platform designed to automate the management of royalties for consumer product licensees in the "mid-market". Expects the platform to lead to a reduction in royalty overpayments by up to 20%, diminishing time spent on audit processes by as much as 68%, and halving the average time required for royalty processing.

Chief Executive Officer Tarek Fadel says: "The cloud platform is aimed at servicing the thousands of small and mid-market licensees and re-enforces our commitment to leveraging our technology, expanding our market and substantially growing our mix of highly scalable, high margin cloud revenues."

Current stock price: 178.55 pence, down 0.8%

12-month change: down 99%

