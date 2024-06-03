(Alliance News) - Fadel Partners Inc on Monday said it has won two new contracts in Europe and the US.

The New York-based media rights and royalty management software developer said it has secured a new IPM Suite client, European education publisher Sanoma.

The contract is valued at about USD1.5 million, over a minimum three-year term.

"Sanoma, a leading provider of digital learning and teaching platforms, will integrate the IPM Suite Platform, an end-to-end rights management and royalty billing solution with their sales and financial systems ultimately managing their contracted financial obligations, automating and streamlining royalty payments, and strengthening publisher-to-author relations," Fadel explained.

It also said it has won a USD200,000 contact with "one of the world's largest manufacturers of audio equipment." It plans to deliver its Brand Vision Rights Cloud and Content Tracking capability.

Chief Executive Tarek Fadel said: "We are thrilled that these contract wins highlight the value of our core cloud-based IPM Suite offering, alongside the momentum in our Brand Vision SaaS-based offerings, validating our R&D strategy and helping underpin our financial ambitions."

Shares in Fadel were flat at 140.00 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.