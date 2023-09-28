(Alliance News) - FAE Technology Spa announced Thursday that it has approved its half-year report reporting a net profit of EUR1.7 million up 58 percent from EUR1.1 million in the same period last year.

Revenues amounted to EUR27.3 million up 57 percent from EUR17.4 million as of June 30, 2022 while value of production rose 62 percent to EUR29.5 million from EUR18.1 million in the first half of 2022.

The increase in revenues was driven by the Solutions business line, which accounted for about 96 percent of revenues as of June 30 and includes Engineering, Prototyping, and Production activities, the company specified in a note.

Ebitda amounted to EUR3.0 million, up 64 percent from EUR1.8 million in H1 2022 thanks to a general economy of scale on structural costs resulting from increased sales volumes combined with efficient management of the cost structure. Ebitda margin is confirmed at 10.2%, being in line with the same period last year.

Ebit is EUR2.5 million, up from EUR1.6 million in the same period of 2022. Ebit margin is 8.4 percent from 8.8 percent as of June 30, 2022.

Net debt is EUR5.8 million compared to EUR3.5 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase is mainly due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, which were used to support the cash absorption related to the volume growth recorded in the six-month period under review as well as the conclusion of a new loan for a new production line.

As for the second half of the year, the company "is confident of confirming the growth trend recorded in the first half of the year for the second part of the current year as well, maintaining a general discipline in the management of structural costs and a constant streamlining of the purchasing process."

FAE Technology's stock rises 1.1 percent to EUR1.92 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.