  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. FAE Technology S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAE   IT0005500688

FAE TECHNOLOGY S.P.A.

(FAE)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-14 am EDT
2.040 EUR    0.00%
09:26aFAE Technology updates on second tranche of warrants 2022-2025
AN
06/12Stock markets up; Milan in 27,400 area
AN
06/08FAE Technology invests EUR2 million in Vertova plant
AN
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

FAE Technology updates on second tranche of warrants 2022-2025

06/15/2023 | 09:26am EDT
(Alliance News) - FAE Technology Spa announced Thursday that the allocation process for the second tranche of "FAE Technology SB 2022-2025 Warrants" whose ex-dividend date was June 12, 2023, has been completed, with 3.8 million warrants being allocated free of charge to all shareholders at the rate of one for every 4 ordinary shares held.

As of today's date, there are therefore approximately 7.2 million "FAE Technology SB 2022-2025 Warrants" outstanding.

FAE Technology is flat at EUR2.04 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

