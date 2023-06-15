FAE Technology updates on second tranche of warrants 2022-2025

(Alliance News) - FAE Technology Spa announced Thursday that the allocation process for the second tranche of "FAE Technology SB 2022-2025 Warrants" whose ex-dividend date was June 12, 2023, has been completed, with 3.8 million warrants being allocated free of charge to all shareholders at the rate of one for every 4 ordinary shares held.

As of today's date, there are therefore approximately 7.2 million "FAE Technology SB 2022-2025 Warrants" outstanding.

FAE Technology is flat at EUR2.04 per share.

