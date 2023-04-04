Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. FAE Technology S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAE   IT0005500688

FAE TECHNOLOGY S.P.A.

(FAE)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  07:30:42 2023-04-04 am EDT
2.150 EUR   +29.13%
07:34aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: FAE, NVP and expert.ai up double digits
AN
03/28FAE Technology, profits and sales rise to double digits in 2022
AN
03/17Oxygen on stocks; oil advances on Mib.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: FAE, NVP and expert.ai up double digits

04/04/2023 | 07:34am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

WINNERS

----------

FAE Technology rises 29 percent. Last week, the SME reported that it ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR2.1 million, up 46% from EUR1.4 million a year earlier. Revenues grew 64 percent year-on-year to EUR39.4 million from EUR23.9 million in 2021. Revenues were 95% attributable to the Solutions business line and the remaining 5% to the Online Solutions/My Fast PCBA line.

----------

NVP gains 12 percent after announcing that consolidated revenues as of March 31, 2023 stood at EUR6.0 million, up 67 percent from EUR3.6 million as of March 31, 2022. Of this, EUR4.5 million is attributable to "sports events" and EUR1.5 million to Entertainment & Fashion activities. Overseas revenues are EUR300,000 from EUR100,000 as of March 31, 2022. The order backlog for the second quarter of 2023 is approximately EUR6.1 million and shows a 60 percent increase from the order backlog of EUR3.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

----------

expert.ai is up 11 percent. SME reported a loss of EUR23.8 million in 2022, worsening from the loss of EUR15.7 million reported as of December 31, 2021. Value of production was EUR40.5 million, compared to EUR39.6 million realized in FY2021. Total revenues amounted to EUR31.7 million up from EUR31.1 million.

----------

LOSERS

----------

G Rent gives up 7.7 percent and ranks at the bottom of its parent list. The company ended 2022 with a loss of EUR1.0 million compared to a loss of EUR642,000 as of Dec. 31, 2021. Turnover for the year falls to EUR2.0 million, down 22 percent from EUR2.5 million in the same period last year.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPERT.AI S.P.A. 7.89% 0.766 Delayed Quote.15.07%
FAE TECHNOLOGY S.P.A. 29.13% 2.15 Delayed Quote.13.73%
G RENT S.P.A. -7.69% 2.16 Delayed Quote.13.04%
NVP S.P.A. 12.42% 3.62 Delayed Quote.17.52%
