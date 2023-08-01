  1. Markets
Security FAE

FAES FARMA, S.A.

Equities FAE ES0134950F36

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08:32:30 2023-08-01 am EDT Intraday chart for Faes Farma, S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.188 EUR +1.21% -1.85% -9.12%
FAES FARMA : A soft Q2, as expected; guidance maintained
Jul. 28 Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI

FAES FARMA : A soft Q2, as expected; guidance maintained

Today at 08:22 am

Latest news about Faes Farma, S.A.

FAES FARMA : A soft Q2, as expected; guidance maintained Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
FAES FARMA : Increased R&D focus and inflationary pressures to hold back near-to-medium term earnings Alphavalue
FAES FARMA : A healthy start to 2023 Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. completed the acquisition of NovoSci. CI
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
FAES FARMA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered as an alternative to the dividend FA
FAES FARMA : 2022 guidance met + positive view maintained Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Faes Farma, S.A. agreed to acquire NovoSci. CI
FAES FARMA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend FA
Roche's Alzheimer's failure has sector-wide implications Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 CI
FAES FARMA : Soft Q3, but 2022 guidance maintained Alphavalue
FAES FARMA : Another stronger quarter but maintained full-year outlook Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI
FAES FARMA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
FAES FARMA : Strong Q1; but some moderation lies ahead Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 CI
FAES FARMA : A strong Q4 sums up a decent 2021 Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 CI
FAES FARMA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered as an alternative to the dividend FA

Chart Faes Farma, S.A.

Chart Faes Farma, S.A.
Company Profile

Faes Farma SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company specializes in the research, production, distribution and sale of prescription and generic drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, food supplements and personal care treatments, as well as raw materials for the pharmaceutical use. The Company's research lines are mainly focused on the development of new drugs for the treatment of allergy, venous insufficiency and irritable bowel syndrome, among others. In addition, it provides animal nutrition products. The Company operates in Spain, Portugal, Chile and Mexico, among others. It controls a number of subsidiaries, such as Laboratorios Vitoria SA, Laboratorios Veris SA, Lazlo International SA, Ingaso Farm SLU, Esfion SA and Biotecnet I MAS D SA.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Income Statement Evolution

Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Faes Farma, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
3.150EUR
Average target price
3.895EUR
Spread / Average Target
+23.65%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FAES FARMA, S.A.
Chart Analysis Faes Farma, S.A.
-9.12% 1 090 M $
SAWAI GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
-13.33% 1 092 M $
BEIJING FOYOU PHARMA CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Beijing Foyou Pharma CO.,LTD
+6.26% 1 094 M $
AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Chart Analysis Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
+96.93% 1 084 M $
EIS ECZACIBASI ILAÇ, SINAI VE FINANSAL YATIRIMLAR SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.
Chart Analysis EIS Eczacibasi Ilaç, Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
+32.22% 1 084 M $
HUNAN JIUDIAN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
-5.68% 1 105 M $
NORTHEAST PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
-15.21% 1 074 M $
BEIJING AOSAIKANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
+4.03% 1 073 M $
EUROAPI
Chart Analysis EUROAPI
-14.44% 1 110 M $
ST PHARM CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis ST Pharm Co.,Ltd.
-13.81% 1 113 M $
Other Pharmaceuticals
