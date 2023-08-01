Equities FAE ES0134950F36
|3.188 EUR
|+1.21%
|-1.85%
|-9.12%
|02:22pm
|FAES FARMA : A soft Q2, as expected; guidance maintained
|Jul. 28
|Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
Today at 08:22 am
Faes Farma SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company specializes in the research, production, distribution and sale of prescription and generic drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, food supplements and personal care treatments, as well as raw materials for the pharmaceutical use. The Company's research lines are mainly focused on the development of new drugs for the treatment of allergy, venous insufficiency and irritable bowel syndrome, among others. In addition, it provides animal nutrition products. The Company operates in Spain, Portugal, Chile and Mexico, among others. It controls a number of subsidiaries, such as Laboratorios Vitoria SA, Laboratorios Veris SA, Lazlo International SA, Ingaso Farm SLU, Esfion SA and Biotecnet I MAS D SA.
B
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
3.150EUR
Average target price
3.895EUR
Spread / Average Target
+23.65%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-9.12%
|1 090 M $
|-13.33%
|1 092 M $
|+6.26%
|1 094 M $
|+96.93%
|1 084 M $
|+32.22%
|1 084 M $
|-5.68%
|1 105 M $
|-15.21%
|1 074 M $
|+4.03%
|1 073 M $
|-14.44%
|1 110 M $
|-13.81%
|1 113 M $