Faes Farma SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company specializes in the research, production, distribution and sale of prescription and generic drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, food supplements and personal care treatments, as well as raw materials for the pharmaceutical use. The Companyâs research lines are mainly focused on the development of new drugs for the treatment of allergy, venous insufficiency and irritable bowel syndrome, among others. In addition, it provides animal nutrition products. The Company operates in Spain, Portugal, Chile and Mexico, among others. It controls a number of subsidiaries, such as Laboratorios Vitoria SA, Laboratorios Veris SA, Lazlo International SA, Ingaso Farm SLU, Esfion SA and Biotecnet I MAS D SA.

Sector Pharmaceuticals