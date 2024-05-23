Stock FAE FAES FARMA, S.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Faes Farma, S.A.

Equities

FAE

ES0134950F36

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 10:20:24 2024-05-23 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.71 EUR +0.41% Intraday chart for Faes Farma, S.A. +2.78% +17.09%
04:08pm FAES FARMA : Faes Farma is now receiving the long-awaited attention from investors Alphavalue
Apr. 26 FAES FARMA : Q1 beat; full-year guidance re-affirmed Alphavalue
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Faes Farma, S.A.

FAES FARMA : Faes Farma is now receiving the long-awaited attention from investors Alphavalue
FAES FARMA : Q1 beat; full-year guidance re-affirmed Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
FAES FARMA : Q4 profitability exceeded expectations Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
FAES FARMA : Mixed Q3; markets need more from Faes to be convinced Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
FAES FARMA : A soft Q2, as expected; guidance maintained Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
FAES FARMA : Increased R&D focus and inflationary pressures to hold back near-to-medium term earnings Alphavalue
FAES FARMA : A healthy start to 2023 Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. completed the acquisition of NovoSci. CI
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
FAES FARMA : 2022 guidance met + positive view maintained Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Faes Farma, S.A. agreed to acquire NovoSci. CI
Roche’s Alzheimer’s failure has sector-wide implications Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 CI
FAES FARMA : Soft Q3, but 2022 guidance maintained Alphavalue
FAES FARMA : Another stronger quarter but maintained full-year outlook Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI
FAES FARMA : Strong Q1; but some moderation lies ahead Alphavalue
Faes Farma, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 CI
FAES FARMA : A strong Q4 sums up a decent 2021 Alphavalue

Chart Faes Farma, S.A.

Chart Faes Farma, S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Faes Farma SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company specializes in the research, production, distribution and sale of prescription and generic drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, food supplements and personal care treatments, as well as raw materials for the pharmaceutical use. The Companyâs research lines are mainly focused on the development of new drugs for the treatment of allergy, venous insufficiency and irritable bowel syndrome, among others. In addition, it provides animal nutrition products. The Company operates in Spain, Portugal, Chile and Mexico, among others. It controls a number of subsidiaries, such as Laboratorios Vitoria SA, Laboratorios Veris SA, Lazlo International SA, Ingaso Farm SLU, Esfion SA and Biotecnet I MAS D SA.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Faes Farma, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
3.695 EUR
Average target price
3.708 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+0.34%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
FAES FARMA, S.A. Stock Faes Farma, S.A.
+17.09% 1.25B
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+37.84% 723B
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+33.96% 595B
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
-2.90% 369B
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
+20.22% 332B
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
+2.55% 282B
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
+16.91% 244B
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+9.51% 208B
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-4.74% 205B
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
+0.83% 168B
Other Pharmaceuticals
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. FAE Stock
  4. News Faes Farma, S.A.
  5. Faes Farma: Faes Farma is now receiving the long-awaited attention from investors