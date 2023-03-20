Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fagron N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAGR   BE0003874915

FAGRON N.V.

(FAGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  12:35:20 2023-03-20 pm EDT
15.22 EUR   +0.33%
01:31pDisclosure of notification received from FMR LLC
GL
01:30pDisclosure of notification received from FMR LLC
AQ
08:57aFagron N : Carbon Footprint 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure of notification received from FMR LLC

03/20/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 20 March 2023 – 6:30 PM CET

Disclosure of notification received from FMR LLC

Fagron received a notification pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies from FMR LLC.

Notification of FMR LLC

  • On 16 March 2023, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of FMR LLC crossed the disclosure threshold of 5% on 15 March 2023 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.
  • On 15 March 2023, FMR LLC held a total of 3,639,823 voting rights. 1,738,406 voting rights are held by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, 770,002 voting rights are held by Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, 605,186 voting rights are held by FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited, and 526,229 voting rights are held by FIAM LLC.
  • Based on the denominator of 72,992, 654 (total number of voting rights), FMR LLC held 4.99% of the total number of voting rights on 15 March 2023.
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is as follows: Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company and FIAM LLC are controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC, FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited is controlled by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FIAM Holdings LLC and Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC are controlled by FMR LLC. FMR LLC is not a controlled entity.
  • The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned above arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. These entities are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.
  • The notification of FMR LLC can be viewed via this link.

Further information
Karen Berg
Global Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99
karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Please open the link below for the press release:
Disclosure of notification received from FMR LLC


