Benelux Conference
DeGroof Petercam
Madrid - 29 March 2023
Karen Berg
Global IR Manager
Who we are
Global leader in pharmaceutical compounding
Our values
Customer
Creativity
Quality
Speed
Entrepreneurship
is number 1
of execution
Favorable market dynamics and strong market positioning
Leading positions in all key markets
2022
Revenue
REBITDA
Net profit
€684m
€131m
€70m
Present in 19 countries Active in 30+ countries >3,000 people 3 divisions
MSCI ESG Rating AAA
Full integration across the compounding value chain
Globally serving;
Hospitals
Pharmacies
Industries
Prescribers
/ patients
Who we are
Uniquely integrated across entire compounding value chain - Patient journey
Brands &
Essentials
Patient
Prescriber
Personalizing
Pharmacist
medicine
Drivers
Convenience
Dosage forms
Dosage strengths
Pharmacogenomics
Combination therapy
Innovation therapy
(Sterile)
Compounding
Services
Who we are
Uniquely integrated across entire compounding value chain - Customer journey
Brands &
Essentials
Industry
(Sterile)
Compounding
Services
Personalizing
medicine
Pharmacy
WholesalerPatient
Personalizing
medicine
Hospital &
Clinic
Who we are
Our Products & Services
Essentials
- Raw materials for Compounding (GMP repackaging)
- Packaging & Supplies
Brands
- Semi-finishedproducts & Vehicles
- Laboratory equipment & Compounding software
- Pharmacogenomic testing
Compounding Services
- Sterile & non-sterile compounding
- Outsourcing for pharmacies & hospitals
- Registration & licensing of compounded products
Academy
- Training & education
- Studies, innovations & concepts
5
