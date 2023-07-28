Benelux Conference

DeGroof Petercam

Madrid - 29 March 2023

Karen Berg

Global IR Manager

Who we are

Global leader in pharmaceutical compounding

Our values

Customer

Creativity

Quality

Speed

Entrepreneurship

is number 1

of execution

Favorable market dynamics and strong market positioning

Leading positions in all key markets

2022

Revenue

REBITDA

Net profit

€684m

€131m

€70m

Present in 19 countries Active in 30+ countries >3,000 people 3 divisions

MSCI ESG Rating AAA

Full integration across the compounding value chain

Globally serving;

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Industries

Prescribers

/ patients

Who we are

Uniquely integrated across entire compounding value chain - Patient journey

Brands &

Essentials

Patient

Prescriber

Personalizing

Pharmacist

medicine

Drivers

Convenience

Dosage forms

Dosage strengths

Pharmacogenomics

Combination therapy

Innovation therapy

(Sterile)

Compounding

Services

Who we are

Uniquely integrated across entire compounding value chain - Customer journey

Brands &

Essentials

Industry

(Sterile)

Compounding

Services

Personalizing

medicine

Pharmacy

WholesalerPatient

Personalizing

medicine

Hospital &

Clinic

Who we are

Our Products & Services

Essentials

  • Raw materials for Compounding (GMP repackaging)
  • Packaging & Supplies

Brands

  • Semi-finishedproducts & Vehicles
  • Laboratory equipment & Compounding software
  • Pharmacogenomic testing

Compounding Services

  • Sterile & non-sterile compounding
  • Outsourcing for pharmacies & hospitals
  • Registration & licensing of compounded products

Academy

  • Training & education
  • Studies, innovations & concepts

5

