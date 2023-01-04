Advanced search
    FAGR   BE0003874915

FAGRON N.V.

(FAGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  08:59 2023-01-04 am EST
13.85 EUR   +1.54%
08:48aFagron N : Governance doc
PU
2022Disclosure of notifications received from Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. and from AOC Pharma S.à r.l.
GL
2022Disclosure of notifications received from Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. and from AOC Pharma S.à r.l.
AQ
Fagron N : Governance doc

01/04/2023 | 08:48am EST
Disclaimer

Fagron NV published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 13:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 668 M 704 M 704 M
Net income 2022 69,0 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
Net Debt 2022 217 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 994 M 1 049 M 1 049 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 846
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart FAGRON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fagron N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAGRON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,64 €
Average target price 20,83 €
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafael Padilla Papaceit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karin de Jong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Koen Hoffman Chairman
Vera Bakker Chief Operating Officer & Director
Giulia van Waeyenberge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAGRON N.V.2.79%1 049
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%465 875
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.00%346 805
NOVO NORDISK A/S3.23%310 389
PFIZER, INC.0.00%287 739
ABBVIE INC.0.48%287 068