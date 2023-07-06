ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) lies at the core of Fagron's activities and strategy. Fagron products and services contribute every day to improving people's health. As a global company with the purpose to create the future of personalizing medicine, we aim to produce all our products ethically and responsibly. We strive to create long-term value for all our stakeholders: customers, employees, investors, and society. We do this by lowering our environmental impact, providing benefits to our 3,300+ people, taking responsibility in our supply chain, and giving back to the communities in which we operate.

When we started our ESG journey in 2020, we spoke with our customers, employees, and shareholders to understand what they considered important when it comes to ESG. Furthermore, we considered legislation (and upcoming changes therein), requirements of debt providers, and policies and focus areas of ESG rating organizations. On the basis of this exercise, we published our first ESG Strategy at the beginning of 2021.

We are currently updating our ESG Strategy, to bring it in line with the latest developments and current market preferences. As part of this process, we have been in contact with around 20 of our shareholders, representing almost 50% of our share capital, to understand how they look at ESG and to what extent and how they consider ESG related topics in their investment decisions. For example, we discussed with shareholders whether they apply minimum ESG performance requirements when investing and/or whether they apply ESG-related performance indicators that would trigger a divestment, etc.

Are you curious what the outcome of our review and our updated ESG strategy will be? Follow us on our ESG Journey!