Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 27 September 2022 – 8 AM CET

Fagron commits to set science-based emission reduction targets

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, announces that it has committed to set science-based emission reduction targets and have these validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron commented

“By committing to set science-based targets, Fagron takes another big step in building an organization for the future with a clear sustainability focus, one of Fagron’s four strategic ambitions. It strengthens our efforts to comply with the Paris Agreement and our contribution to limit global warming. Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of what we do: by personalizing medicine, they become accessible to even more people. I am proud that we commit to having our emission reduction targets independently verified by the SBTi in our efforts to contribute to a better world.”

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, UN Global Compact, World Resources Institute and World Wide Fund for Nature, that defines and promotes best practices in emission reduction and net-zero targets in line with climate science. The SBTi is the lead partner of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, mobilizing companies to set targets in line with a 1.5°C future.

As part of its commitment to the SBTi, Fagron will set greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in line with the SBTi’s criteria and have these validated. Fagron will report company-wide emissions and disclose progress on realizing its targets annually.

More information about the SBTi and Fagron’s considerations to commit to it can be found on Fagron’s website.

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in 35 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

