Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fagron N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAGR   BE0003874915

FAGRON N.V.

(FAGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-09-26 am EDT
11.72 EUR   -7.42%
09/20Disclosure of notification received from Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC
GL
09/20Disclosure of notification received from Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC
AQ
09/20FAGRON N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fagron commits to set science-based emission reduction targets

09/27/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 27 September 2022 – 8 AM CET

Fagron commits to set science-based emission reduction targets

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, announces that it has committed to set science-based emission reduction targets and have these validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron commented
By committing to set science-based targets, Fagron takes another big step in building an organization for the future with a clear sustainability focus, one of Fagron’s four strategic ambitions. It strengthens our efforts to comply with the Paris Agreement and our contribution to limit global warming. Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of what we do: by personalizing medicine, they become accessible to even more people. I am proud that we commit to having our emission reduction targets independently verified by the SBTi in our efforts to contribute to a better world.

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, UN Global Compact, World Resources Institute and World Wide Fund for Nature, that defines and promotes best practices in emission reduction and net-zero targets in line with climate science. The SBTi is the lead partner of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, mobilizing companies to set targets in line with a 1.5°C future.

As part of its commitment to the SBTi, Fagron will set greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in line with the SBTi’s criteria and have these validated. Fagron will report company-wide emissions and disclose progress on realizing its targets annually.

More information about the SBTi and Fagron’s considerations to commit to it can be found on Fagron’s website.

Further information
Karen Berg
Global Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99
karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in 35 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Please open the link below for the press release:
Fagron commits to set science-based emission reduction targets


All news about FAGRON N.V.
09/20Disclosure of notification received from Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC
GL
09/20Disclosure of notification received from Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC
AQ
09/20FAGRON N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
09/02Disclosure of received notification of Kabouter Management LLC
GL
09/02Disclosure of received notification of Kabouter Management LLC
AQ
09/02FAGRON N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
08/26Disclosure of received notification from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and NN Group N.V..
GL
08/26FAGRON N.V. : Share buyback
CO
08/04Fagron NV Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04Transcript : Fagron NV, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 646 M 624 M 624 M
Net income 2022 69,0 M 66,6 M 66,6 M
Net Debt 2022 208 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 854 M 824 M 824 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 846
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart FAGRON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fagron N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAGRON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,72 €
Average target price 21,00 €
Spread / Average Target 79,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafael Padilla Papaceit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karin de Jong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Koen Hoffman Chairman
Vera Bakker Chief Operating Officer & Director
Giulia van Waeyenberge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAGRON N.V.-20.81%824
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.14%438 337
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.76%295 941
ROCHE HOLDING AG-18.41%259 291
ABBVIE INC.5.66%252 944
PFIZER, INC.-25.77%247 392