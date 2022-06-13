Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 13 June 2022 – 7PM CET

Fagron increases share capital through exercise subscription rights

Fagron announces that as a result of the exercise of subscription rights, 32,500 new shares have been issued on 10 June 2022. These newly issued shares are entitled to dividend as of the 2022 financial year.

In accordance with the Belgian transparency legislation, Fagron notes that its total share capital currently amounts to € 502,094,125.17. The total number of shares with voting rights after the issue amounts to 72,992,654 which is also the total number of voting rights (the ‘denominator’). The total number of rights (formerly known as warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued shares with voting rights amounts to 2,153,750.

Further information

Karen Berg

Global Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in 35 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Please open the link below for the press release:

Fagron increases share capital through exercise subscription rights