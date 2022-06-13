Log in
Fagron increases share capital through exercise subscription rights
GL
01:00pFagron increases share capital through exercise subscription rights
AQ
10:03aFAGRON N : presentation Berenberg Frankfurt Seminar 9 June 2022
PU
Fagron increases share capital through exercise subscription rights

06/13/2022 | 01:01pm EDT

06/13/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 13 June 2022 – 7PM CET

Fagron increases share capital through exercise subscription rights

Fagron announces that as a result of the exercise of subscription rights, 32,500 new shares have been issued on 10 June 2022. These newly issued shares are entitled to dividend as of the 2022 financial year.
In accordance with the Belgian transparency legislation, Fagron notes that its total share capital currently amounts to € 502,094,125.17. The total number of shares with voting rights after the issue amounts to 72,992,654 which is also the total number of voting rights (the ‘denominator’). The total number of rights (formerly known as warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued shares with voting rights amounts to 2,153,750.

Further information
Karen Berg
Global Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99
karen.berg@fagron.com  

About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in 35 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Please open the link below for the press release: 
Fagron increases share capital through exercise subscription rights


