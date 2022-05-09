Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 9 May 2022

Fagron shareholders approve all voting items AGM and EGM

Today, Fagron held its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM). The AGM and the EGM approved all voting items.

The AGM approved, amongst other things, Fagron’s 2021 financial statements and the gross dividend of €0.20 per share over 2021. Also, Vera Bakker, Ann Desender, and Neeraj Sharma were appointed as independent and non-executive directors, and Management Deprez BV, represented by Veerle Deprez, was reappointed as independent and non-executive director, each for a four-year term. Rafael Padilla and Karin de Jong were reappointed as executive directors, also each for a four-year term. Other voting items approved by the AGM include Fagron’s remuneration report and remuneration policy.

The voting items approved by the EGM include the renewal of the authorized capital and the related amendment of the company’s articles of association.

The complete agenda of both meetings, listing all voting items, and all other relevant meeting documents are available on Fagron’s website. The minutes of the meetings will also be made available on the website.

Composition Board of Directors

Today, Vanzel G. Comm.V., represented by Giulia van Waeyenberge, and Alychlo NV, represented by Marc Coucke, stepped down as non-executive directors. As a result, per today, the Fagron board of directors consists of the following 9 members: AHOK BV, represented by Koen Hoffman (chairman), Rafael Padilla (CEO), Karin de Jong (CFO), Management Deprez BV, represented by Veerle Deprez, Michael Schenck BV, represented by Michael Schenck, Robert ten Hoedt, Vera Bakker, Ann Desender and Neeraj Sharma. Today, the board of directors appointed Karin de Jong as its member responsible for ESG.

Dividend calendar

The dividend calendar is as follows:

Ex-dividend date: 16 May 2022

Record date: 17 May 2022

Payment date: 18 May 2022





Further information

Karen Berg

Global Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in 35 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

