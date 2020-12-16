Log in
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
AI Governance: Why Should You Care?

12/16/2020 | 02:09pm EST
AI governance is a hot topic and FICO's chief analytics officer Scott Zoldi recently published an article in InformationWeek explaining why boards of directors need to pay close attention to artificial intelligence. According to Scott, 'the increasing magnitude of AI's life-altering decisions underscores the urgency with which AI fairness and bias should be ushered onto Boards' agendas.'

To eliminate bias, boards must understand and enforce AI governance based on four classic tenets of corporate governance: accountability, fairness, transparency, and responsibility:

  • Accountability is achieved only when each decision that occurs during the model development process is recorded in a way that cannot be altered or destroyed.
  • Fairness requires that neither the model, nor the data it consumes, be biased.
  • Transparency is necessary to adapt analytic models to rapidly changing environments without introducing bias.
  • Responsibility is a heavy mantle to bear, but our societal climate underscores the need for companies to use AI technology with deep sensitivity to its impact.

Boards of directors that fail to embrace their responsibility to deliver safe and unbiased AI will be battered by regulation, a cornucopia of litigation and powerful AI advocacy groups. Board oversight and government regulation of AI is necessary. Governance, not best intentions, is what keeps companies honest.

Read the full article in InformationWeek:
Establish AI Governance, Not Best Intentions, to Keep Companies Honest

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 19:08:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 341 M - -
Net income 2021 255 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 082 M 15 082 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 3 302
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 530,50 $
Last Close Price 518,33 $
Spread / Highest target 9,00%
Spread / Average Target 2,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claus Moldt Chief Technology Officer & EVP
A. George Battle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION38.34%15 082
ORACLE CORPORATION16.76%182 118
SAP SE-16.32%145 748
SERVICENOW INC.86.80%102 865
INTUIT INC.37.57%99 495
DOCUSIGN, INC.215.34%43 598
