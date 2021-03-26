Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fair Isaac Corporation    FICO

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/26 10:07:43 am
486.315 USD   +1.43%
09:59aBANK ECOSYSTEMS : The Role of Data Ingestion
PU
03/25FAIR ISAAC  : FICO) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
03/25FAIR ISAAC  : Key Digital Questions Financial Institutions Should Obsess About
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank Ecosystems: The Role of Data Ingestion

03/26/2021 | 09:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In my previous blog post, I talked about how open banking can be leveraged to build a financial ecosystem and what capabilities are required to get the maximum value from it. Now I want to deep dive into each of these capabilities, explain why we need them and show how we can best use them for different customer decisions in the financial ecosystem. I'd like to start with data ingestion, as the medium is the message and data is your medium. Data needs to be fed, shared, enriched, stored and used in the banking ecosystem for several different decisions.

In the example in my previous blog, I had drafted a banking ecosystem which can penetrate into customers' lifecycle with different products and services. Let's assume the lender in this example is aiming to grow its new-to-system customer portfolio via launching a new digital lending product: small-ticket unsecured instalment loans. In today's world, given the various alternative data resources available, the challenge for lenders becomes managing a diverse set of data, especially when making decisions on people who are new to credit.

To launch this new product, the lender will identify the marketing strategy and credit risk criteria applicable to this digitally savvy millennial & iGen customer personas. The key success factor will be to be able to capture the application data in a digitally innovative way and to decision the applications almost instantly with low friction but with an adequate KYC, AML and application fraud control. In order to achieve this, at the time of application, all types of data will need to be accessible in real time. The challenge will be the fact that the data will be retrieved from several different internal and external sources and will be in completely different formats:

Source: FICO

Clearly, the use of some of these data sources - particularly those related to social media and online activity - would not be permitted for credit decisions in some countries. But in every case, there are some countries where this kind of data is being used or explored, often with the customer's express permission. For more information, see our white paper on 'Can Alternative Data Expand Credit Access?'

A strong data ingestion capability is playing an important role at this stage. All this data can be accurately captured, processed and used in real-time for above decisions simultaneously, even can be stored in a single data mart for use in future, if your data ingestion capability is strong. Today most technologies are struggling with bringing such data together from various streams (at rest, in motion, streaming) into one stream. However, for an instant, digital credit decision process, this capability is a must.

So what do I mean by 'strong data ingestion capability'? Let's assume the lender would like to offer a pre-approved instalment loan instantly, when the customer makes a credit card purchase transaction above a certain amount. In order to achieve this, the bank needs to monitor the transactions in the customer's credit card account in real time. The data ingestion layer must have the capability of constantly monitoring the transaction data and storing the new information immediately as it is generated. Also, for a consumer bank with thousands or even millions of credit card customers, the volume of the streaming data can be quite large. Hence the data ingestion process must be capable of processing large volume of data.

The other challenge would be the required speed of the data ingestion process, as the lender would like to create the loan offers instantly. For the system to recognize whether the transaction is a debit or credit to account, to be able to differentiate a credit card purchase from a payment may also require some pre-processing of the data. Additionally, for a pre-approved credit offer to be generated, the lender will need to combine this internal data with external data, such as updated credit bureau information-. So, the data ingestion layer should be capable of connecting with such external data in real time, cleaning it and transforming it into decision-ready characteristics.

For a personalized customer engagement across customer lifecycle, a lender would be able to easily control what external data to access and how often to access it to control costs. For example, credit bureau data acquired at the time of origination and the calculated decision keys produced from this data can be re-used later for re-scoring processes in portfolio management, or identifying target customers for a cross-sell campaign without having to pay the fee to pull another credit report.

The other capability the lender would benefit from is the elimination of data silos. By aggregating multiple data sources, making them available centrally for the use of different teams and eliminating self-limiting and costly silos, a lender can get the full value from the data.

In my next post, I'll write about characteristics libraries, how to create attributes or decision key variables and for which credit decisions or analytical models we can use them. In the meantime, you can check out these resources for more information on the data ingestion and use of external data:

https://www.fico.com/en/products/fico-data-orchestrator

https://www.fico.com/en/products/fico-decision-management-platform-streaming

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 13:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
09:59aBANK ECOSYSTEMS : The Role of Data Ingestion
PU
03/25FAIR ISAAC  : FICO) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
03/25FAIR ISAAC  : Key Digital Questions Financial Institutions Should Obsess About
PU
03/24INSIDER TRENDS : Fair Isaac Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/24FAIR ISAAC  : Challenges in Countering Trade-Based Money Laundering
PU
03/24TRUSTED AI : The Science of Monotonicity in Neural Networks
PU
03/24FAIR ISAAC  : Care by Volvo Approves Applications in Seconds Using Cloud-Hosted ..
PU
03/24FAIR ISAAC  : Care by Volvo Approves Applications in Seconds
PU
03/24FAIR ISAAC  : Combining 5G and Digitisation to Win More Opportunities
PU
03/19FAIR ISAAC  : Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling at Fair Isaac (FICO..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 324 M - -
Net income 2021 294 M - -
Net Debt 2021 625 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 018 M 14 018 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 890
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 546,83 $
Last Close Price 479,48 $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Claus Moldt Chief Technology Officer & EVP
James D. Kirsner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION-6.98%14 222
ORACLE CORPORATION3.31%195 302
SAP SE-4.44%144 506
INTUIT INC.-0.67%108 671
SERVICENOW, INC.-14.22%97 417
DOCUSIGN, INC.-9.90%42 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ