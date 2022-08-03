FICO Announces Earnings of $3.61 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022
Revenue of $349 million vs. $338 million in prior year
FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Results
Net income for the quarter totaled $93.5 million, or $3.61 per share, versus $151.2 million, or $5.18 per share, in the prior year period. The prior year results included a pre-tax gain of $92.8 million on the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line, or $2.52 per share after tax.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $117.1 million versus $100.6 million in the prior year period.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $115.7 million, or $4.47 per share, versus $98.8 million, or $3.38 per share, in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $115.2 million for the quarter versus $99.0 million in the prior year period.The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Non-GAAP Results” and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Revenue
The company reported revenues of $349.0 million for the quarter as compared to $338.2 million reported in the prior year period.
“We delivered excellent results again this quarter, demonstrating the resilience of our business,” said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. “We remain well positioned for continued growth as we finish our fiscal year.”
Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 across the company’s two operating segments were as follows:
Scores revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions, were $179.4 million in the third quarter, compared to $172.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 4%. B2B revenue increased 3%, driven largely by unit price increases and increases in unsecured credit Originations volumes, partially offset by decreases in Mortgage Origination volumes. B2C revenue increased 7% from the prior year period primarily due to growth in our partner channel.
Software revenues, which include the company’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, were $169.6 million in the third quarter, compared to $166.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of 2%, primarily attributable to an increase in our platform software revenue, partially offset by the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in June 2021, and reduced Professional Services revenue.
Year-over-year, Software Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was up 9%, consisting of 60% platform ARR growth and 1% non-platform ARR growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 108% in the third quarter, with platform solutions at 135% and non-platform solutions at 101%.
Outlook
The company is reiterating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2022:
Fiscal 2022 Guidance
Revenues
$1.355 billion
GAAP Net Income
$350 million
GAAP EPS
$13.11
Non GAAP Net Income
$429 million
Non GAAP EPS
$16.08
The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance.”
Company to Host Conference Call
The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its third quarter fiscal 2022 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through August 3, 2023.
About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.
FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.
Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO’s business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company’s business strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, the effects of, and any changes in, laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business or its customers, the failure to protect data privacy and security, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
155,062
$
195,354
Accounts receivable, net
286,341
312,107
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
31,854
43,513
Total current assets
473,257
550,974
Marketable securities and investments
26,560
33,196
Property and equipment, net
20,449
27,913
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
39,711
47,275
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
775,132
792,284
Other assets
121,727
116,134
$
1,456,836
$
1,567,776
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
75,175
$
100,284
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
80,194
103,506
Deferred revenue
98,486
105,417
Current maturities on debt
130,000
250,000
Total current liabilities
383,855
559,207
Long-term debt
1,826,671
1,009,018
Operating lease liabilities
42,970
53,670
Other liabilities
50,812
56,823
Total liabilities
2,304,308
1,678,718
Stockholders' deficit
(847,472
)
(110,942
)
$
1,456,836
$
1,567,776
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
On-premises and SaaS software
$
142,537
$
130,230
$
417,963
$
382,236
Professional services
27,074
35,752
77,975
114,151
Scores
179,355
172,202
532,584
485,572
Total revenues
348,966
338,184
1,028,522
981,959
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues
78,691
82,240
219,688
260,101
Research & development
35,880
45,826
111,247
130,089
Selling, general and administrative
93,248
107,729
287,710
298,912
Amortization of intangible assets
532
810
1,619
2,692
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
-
(92,805
)
-
(100,139
)
Total operating expenses
208,351
143,800
620,264
591,655
Operating income
140,615
194,384
408,258
390,304
Other expense, net
(19,721
)
(6,492
)
(50,059
)
(22,628
)
Income before income taxes
120,894
187,892
358,199
367,676
Provision for income taxes
27,394
36,694
75,357
61,312
Net income
$
93,500
$
151,198
$
282,842
$
306,364
Basic earnings per share:
$
3.65
$
5.27
$
10.75
$
10.58
Diluted earnings per share:
$
3.61
$
5.18
$
10.63
$
10.38
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
25,634
28,687
26,319
28,967
Diluted
25,867
29,195
26,608
29,505
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
282,842
$
306,364
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,819
20,066
Share-based compensation
86,363
84,099
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(43,489
)
24,728
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
-
(100,139
)
Other, net
23,089
(3,056
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
364,624
332,062
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,232
)
(5,792
)
Net activity from marketable securities
(1,447
)
(2,827
)
Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture
2,257
146,428
Other, net
-
(210
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(4,422
)
137,599
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan
1,010,000
429,000
Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan
(855,500
)
(208,000
)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
550,000
-
Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans
11,117
14,580
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(49,027
)
(88,770
)
Repurchases of common stock
(1,048,027
)
(541,205
)
Other, net
(8,819
)
(177
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(390,256
)
(394,572
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(10,238
)
5,129
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(40,292
)
80,218
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
195,354
157,394
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
155,062
$
237,612
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net income
$
93,500
$
151,198
$
282,842
$
306,364
Amortization of intangible assets
532
810
1,619
2,692
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
-
(92,805
)
-
(100,139
)
Stock-based compensation expense
28,549
30,761
86,363
84,099
Income tax adjustments
(6,842
)
11,391
(21,012
)
(366
)
Excess tax benefit
(78
)
(2,561
)
(8,530
)
(22,073
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
115,661
$
98,794
$
341,282
$
270,577
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
3.61
$
5.18
$
10.63
$
10.38
Amortization of intangible assets
0.02
0.03
0.06
0.09
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
-
(3.18
)
-
(3.39
)
Stock-based compensation expense
1.10
1.05
3.25
2.85
Income tax adjustments
(0.26
)
0.39
(0.79
)
(0.01
)
Excess tax benefit
(0.00
)
(0.09
)
(0.32
)
(0.75
)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
4.47
$
3.38
$
12.83
$
9.17
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
117,140
$
100,592
$
364,625
$
332,062
Capital expenditures
(1,939
)
(1,572
)
(5,232
)
(5,792
)
Free cash flow
$
115,201
$
99,020
$
359,393
$
326,270
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2022 Guidance
GAAP net income
$
350
Amortization of intangible assets
2
Stock-based compensation expense
115
Income tax adjustments
(30
)
Excess tax benefit
(8
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
429
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
13.11
Amortization of intangible assets
0.08
Stock-based compensation expense
4.31
Income tax adjustments
(1.12
)
Excess tax benefit
(0.29
)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
16.08
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
