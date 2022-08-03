Log in
FAIR ISAAC CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:20pFICO Announces Earnings of $3.61 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022
BU
Fair Isaac Corporation Announces Date for Reporting of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
BU
FICO Announces Earnings of $3.61 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

08/03/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
Revenue of $349 million vs. $338 million in prior year

FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $93.5 million, or $3.61 per share, versus $151.2 million, or $5.18 per share, in the prior year period. The prior year results included a pre-tax gain of $92.8 million on the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line, or $2.52 per share after tax.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $117.1 million versus $100.6 million in the prior year period.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $115.7 million, or $4.47 per share, versus $98.8 million, or $3.38 per share, in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $115.2 million for the quarter versus $99.0 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Non-GAAP Results” and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $349.0 million for the quarter as compared to $338.2 million reported in the prior year period.

“We delivered excellent results again this quarter, demonstrating the resilience of our business,” said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. “We remain well positioned for continued growth as we finish our fiscal year.”

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 across the company’s two operating segments were as follows:

  • Scores revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions, were $179.4 million in the third quarter, compared to $172.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 4%. B2B revenue increased 3%, driven largely by unit price increases and increases in unsecured credit Originations volumes, partially offset by decreases in Mortgage Origination volumes. B2C revenue increased 7% from the prior year period primarily due to growth in our partner channel.
  • Software revenues, which include the company’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, were $169.6 million in the third quarter, compared to $166.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of 2%, primarily attributable to an increase in our platform software revenue, partially offset by the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in June 2021, and reduced Professional Services revenue.
    • Year-over-year, Software Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was up 9%, consisting of 60% platform ARR growth and 1% non-platform ARR growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 108% in the third quarter, with platform solutions at 135% and non-platform solutions at 101%.

Outlook

The company is reiterating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2022:

 

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Revenues

$1.355 billion

GAAP Net Income

$350 million

GAAP EPS

$13.11

Non GAAP Net Income

$429 million

Non GAAP EPS

$16.08

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance.”

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its third quarter fiscal 2022 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through August 3, 2023.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO’s business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company’s business strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, the effects of, and any changes in, laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business or its customers, the failure to protect data privacy and security, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
   
   
 

June 30,

September 30,

 

2022

2021

ASSETS:  
Current assets:  
Cash and cash equivalents  

$

155,062

 

$

195,354

 

Accounts receivable, net  

 

286,341

 

 

312,107

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets  

 

31,854

 

 

43,513

 

Total current assets  

 

473,257

 

 

550,974

 

   
Marketable securities and investments  

 

26,560

 

 

33,196

 

Property and equipment, net  

 

20,449

 

 

27,913

 

Operating lease right-of-use-assets  

 

39,711

 

 

47,275

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net  

 

775,132

 

 

792,284

 

Other assets  

 

121,727

 

 

116,134

 

 

$

1,456,836

 

$

1,567,776

 

   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:  
Current liabilities:  
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities  

$

75,175

 

$

100,284

 

Accrued compensation and employee benefits  

 

80,194

 

 

103,506

 

Deferred revenue  

 

98,486

 

 

105,417

 

Current maturities on debt  

 

130,000

 

 

250,000

 

Total current liabilities  

 

383,855

 

 

559,207

 

   
Long-term debt  

 

1,826,671

 

 

1,009,018

 

Operating lease liabilities  

 

42,970

 

 

53,670

 

Other liabilities  

 

50,812

 

 

56,823

 

Total liabilities  

 

2,304,308

 

 

1,678,718

 

   
Stockholders' deficit  

 

(847,472

)

 

(110,942

)

 

$

1,456,836

 

$

1,567,776

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
   
   
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
 

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:  
On-premises and SaaS software  

$

142,537

 

$

130,230

 

$

417,963

 

$

382,236

 

Professional services  

 

27,074

 

 

35,752

 

 

77,975

 

 

114,151

 

Scores  

 

179,355

 

 

172,202

 

 

532,584

 

 

485,572

 

Total revenues  

 

348,966

 

 

338,184

 

 

1,028,522

 

 

981,959

 

   
Operating expenses:  
Cost of revenues  

 

78,691

 

 

82,240

 

 

219,688

 

 

260,101

 

Research & development  

 

35,880

 

 

45,826

 

 

111,247

 

 

130,089

 

Selling, general and administrative  

 

93,248

 

 

107,729

 

 

287,710

 

 

298,912

 

Amortization of intangible assets  

 

532

 

 

810

 

 

1,619

 

 

2,692

 

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture  

 

-

 

 

(92,805

)

 

-

 

 

(100,139

)

Total operating expenses  

 

208,351

 

 

143,800

 

 

620,264

 

 

591,655

 

Operating income  

 

140,615

 

 

194,384

 

 

408,258

 

 

390,304

 

Other expense, net  

 

(19,721

)

 

(6,492

)

 

(50,059

)

 

(22,628

)

Income before income taxes  

 

120,894

 

 

187,892

 

 

358,199

 

 

367,676

 

Provision for income taxes  

 

27,394

 

 

36,694

 

 

75,357

 

 

61,312

 

Net income  

$

93,500

 

$

151,198

 

$

282,842

 

$

306,364

 

   
   
   
Basic earnings per share:  

$

3.65

 

$

5.27

 

$

10.75

 

$

10.58

 

Diluted earnings per share:  

$

3.61

 

$

5.18

 

$

10.63

 

$

10.38

 

   
Shares used in computing earnings per share:  
Basic  

 

25,634

 

 

28,687

 

 

26,319

 

 

28,967

 

Diluted  

 

25,867

 

 

29,195

 

 

26,608

 

 

29,505

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
   
  Nine Months Ended
  June 30,
 

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:  
Net income  

$

282,842

 

$

306,364

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:  
Depreciation and amortization  

 

15,819

 

 

20,066

 

Share-based compensation  

 

86,363

 

 

84,099

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities  

 

(43,489

)

 

24,728

 

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture  

 

-

 

 

(100,139

)

Other, net  

 

23,089

 

 

(3,056

)

Net cash provided by operating activities  

 

364,624

 

 

332,062

 

   
Cash flows from investing activities:  
Purchases of property and equipment  

 

(5,232

)

 

(5,792

)

Net activity from marketable securities  

 

(1,447

)

 

(2,827

)

Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture  

 

2,257

 

 

146,428

 

Other, net  

 

-

 

 

(210

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  

 

(4,422

)

 

137,599

 

   
Cash flows from financing activities:  
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan  

 

1,010,000

 

 

429,000

 

Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan  

 

(855,500

)

 

(208,000

)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes  

 

550,000

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans  

 

11,117

 

 

14,580

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards  

 

(49,027

)

 

(88,770

)

Repurchases of common stock  

 

(1,048,027

)

 

(541,205

)

Other, net  

 

(8,819

)

 

(177

)

Net cash used in financing activities  

 

(390,256

)

 

(394,572

)

   
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  

 

(10,238

)

 

5,129

 

   
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  

 

(40,292

)

 

80,218

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  

 

195,354

 

 

157,394

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period  

$

155,062

 

$

237,612

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
   
   
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
 

2022

2021

2022

2021

   
GAAP net income  

$

93,500

 

$

151,198

 

$

282,842

 

$

306,364

 

Amortization of intangible assets  

 

532

 

 

810

 

 

1,619

 

 

2,692

 

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture  

 

-

 

 

(92,805

)

 

-

 

 

(100,139

)

Stock-based compensation expense  

 

28,549

 

 

30,761

 

 

86,363

 

 

84,099

 

Income tax adjustments  

 

(6,842

)

 

11,391

 

 

(21,012

)

 

(366

)

Excess tax benefit  

 

(78

)

 

(2,561

)

 

(8,530

)

 

(22,073

)

Non-GAAP net income  

$

115,661

 

$

98,794

 

$

341,282

 

$

270,577

 

   
   
GAAP diluted earnings per share  

$

3.61

 

$

5.18

 

$

10.63

 

$

10.38

 

Amortization of intangible assets  

 

0.02

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.09

 

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture  

 

-

 

 

(3.18

)

 

-

 

 

(3.39

)

Stock-based compensation expense  

 

1.10

 

 

1.05

 

 

3.25

 

 

2.85

 

Income tax adjustments  

 

(0.26

)

 

0.39

 

 

(0.79

)

 

(0.01

)

Excess tax benefit  

 

(0.00

)

 

(0.09

)

 

(0.32

)

 

(0.75

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share  

$

4.47

 

$

3.38

 

$

12.83

 

$

9.17

 

   
Free cash flow  
Net cash provided by operating activities  

$

117,140

 

$

100,592

 

$

364,625

 

$

332,062

 

Capital expenditures  

 

(1,939

)

 

(1,572

)

 

(5,232

)

 

(5,792

)

Free cash flow  

$

115,201

 

$

99,020

 

$

359,393

 

$

326,270

 

   
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.  

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
   
  Fiscal 2022 Guidance
   
GAAP net income  

$

350

 

Amortization of intangible assets  

 

2

 

Stock-based compensation expense  

 

115

 

Income tax adjustments  

 

(30

)

Excess tax benefit  

 

(8

)

Non-GAAP net income  

$

429

 

   
   
GAAP diluted earnings per share  

$

13.11

 

Amortization of intangible assets  

 

0.08

 

Stock-based compensation expense  

 

4.31

 

Income tax adjustments  

 

(1.12

)

Excess tax benefit  

 

(0.29

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share  

$

16.08

 

   
   
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.  

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.


© Business Wire 2022
