Fair Isaac Corporation

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

FICO Announces New Virtual Event, “Taking Control: Digital Transformation in the New Normal”

11/07/2020 | 01:20pm EST

SAN JOSE, CA - November 4, 2020 -

The latest FICO Virtual Event - Taking Control: Digital Transformation in the New Normal - will be a week-long event beginning Monday, November 9, 2020.

'Before the pandemic, many firms were on a digital transformation journey,' said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. 'This global crisis not only accelerated that journey, but it has created a 'new normal' that will exist beyond the pandemic. At our event, along with industry experts, we will share what we've learned from the current crisis, plus past economic downturns and upheavals. We'll talk about real solutions that can help companies take control of this 'new normal' and create conditions to thrive and grow.'

Learn more and register at https://events.fico.com/taking-control/home

Taking Control: Digital Transformation in the New Normal is the second in a series of FICO virtual events designed to help global organizations take a customer-centric approach to their digital transformation by combining data from different sources, applying analytics, predicting consumer behavior, and then optimizing interactions with consumers based on that insight. Next week's event will include 75 sessions presented in three key tracks:

Customer Digital Journey - Delivering engaging, personalized and valuable customer interactions through digital channels is now the prime directive for every organization. This requires the reengineering of legacy processes to create an intelligent, highly automated customer lifecycle journey, from acquisition and onboarding through account management and collections.

Fraud in a Faceless Environment - Due to social distancing, many interactions have gone from in person to digital and contactless, with more fraudsters taking advantage of the situation and rapidly evolving the criminal landscape.

A Foundation to Build On - Building decision intelligence applications and delivering prescriptive analytics wherever and whenever needed is challenging even in the best of times. However, establishing a future-proof platform with analytic and AI powered insights, state-of-the-art optimization, and decision rules solutions can help businesses transform into customer-centric, automated and intelligent enterprises.

Keynote sessions presented by industry experts include:

  • Money Muling in a New World: How to Keep Customers Safe with the Influx of New Threats, Julie Conroy, research director for fraud and AML at Aite Group
  • Digital Transformation in a Post-Pandemic World, Jim Marous, financial industry strategist and publisher of The Financial Brand
  • Shadow Banking - The Apps Your Customers are Using that You Don't Know About, Ron Shevlin, director of research at Cornerstone Advisors
  • Deliver Secured Products in a Cloud Based Solution, Jas Haure, security leader at AWS and Hilik Kolter, CISO at FICO
  • What Customers Want (and Aren't Getting from Their Banks), Gunny Scarfo, co-founder of Nonfiction Research and Anna Hamilton, vice president of customer development portfolio marketing

Learn more about this event series and register at https://events.fico.com/taking-control/home

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com. Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & https://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com/news.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Media contact:
Greg Jawski for FICO
Email: greg.jawski@porternovelli.com
Phone: +1 212-601-8248

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 18:19:02 UTC
