    FICO   US3032501047

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
433.03 USD   +1.75%
FICO Forum Africa to Explore Customer-Centric Growth in a Challenging Economy
BU
09/27Equifax, TransUnion, Fair Isaac Seeing Strong Consumer Lending, but Cracks Appearing in Subprime Space, RBC Says
MT
09/27FICO's “Score A Better Future” Program to Host a Free Homeownership Virtual Event
BU
FICO Forum Africa to Explore Customer-Centric Growth in a Challenging Economy

09/29/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Bruce Whitfield will deliver keynote address at 17 November event in Johannesburg

Leading global analytics company FICO, named best technology provider for data analytics at the 2022 Credit Awards, will be hosting the 6th FICO Forum Africa on 17 November in Johannesburg. Attendees will explore how African financial institutions can use technology advances and advanced analytics to increase growth during a challenging economic period, marked by a cost-of-living crisis, the pandemic’s after-effects and an increase in financial scams.

FICO has pioneered a new approach to managing customers in a more consistent and holistic fashion, building loyalty and revenues through hyper-personalized decisions.

“Over the past two years, the pandemic has played a crucial role in fast-tracking the way financial services companies do business,” said Michelle Beetar, vice president for Africa at FICO. “More and more of the customer relationship is handled entirely through digital channels. That makes innovations in customer analytics, customer decisions and customer communications absolutely critical, and this is what we will address in our forum.”

The FICO Forum Africa, which will be hosted at The Leonardo in Sandton, will include industry experts and speakers. Bruce Whitfield, the award-winning financial journalist and author of “The Upside of Down” and “Genius”, will deliver the keynote presentation. The one-day forum will dive deep into topics such as:

  • Hyper-Personalized Customer Management
  • Decision Optimization for Loans, Credit Cards and Deposits
  • Removing the Silos to Improve the Customer Journey
  • Fighting Fraud and Scams with New Analytics

To find out more about the FICO Forum Africa, please visit https://r.online-reg.com/FICO_Forum_Africa_2022/register.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO's South African offices are headquartered in Illovo, Sandton.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/.

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com/news.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
