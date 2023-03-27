FICO Hosting “Score A Better Future” Event to Celebrate National Credit Education Month

Credit Education Month brings awareness to the importance of understanding credit and how to use it responsibly

Global analytics software firm, FICO (NYSE: FICO) will host a “Score A Better Future” free virtual webinar on March 30, 2023. In honor of National Credit Education Month, special guest Bola Sokunbi of Clever Girl Finance, will join FICO’s Tom Quinn, and Yolanda Butler of Operation HOPE to discuss important information about the FICO® Score, the credit score used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders.

“In today's economic climate, understanding how credit works is an essential part of financial planning, decision-making, and overall financial wellness,” said Bola Sokunbi, founder of Clever Girl Finance. “Leveraging credit responsibly can make a significant difference in achieving financial goals and living a better life. As an active participant in FICO's ‘Score A Better Future’ Initiative, I am proud to contribute to the empowerment of individuals through credit education. The resources made available by FICO are exceptional and I encourage everyone to take advantage of them.”

“Score A Better Future” is a free credit empowerment program created as a continuation of FICO’s longstanding commitment to financial education. The March event is free and open to anyone. The panel of experts will provide valuable information to consumers who want to improve their overall awareness of financial health and better understand their scores.

In partnership with the non-profit organization Operation HOPE, all registrants will receive a free copy of their credit report and FICO® Score with access to one-on-one credit coaching from independent financial well-being coaches to help attendees identify their starting point and develop a plan consistent with their financial goals.

“FICO values credit education and transparency with consumers,” said Joanne Gaskin, vice president of Scores and Analytics at FICO. “The state of the current economy can make financial decisions difficult. I hope our attendees conclude the webinar feeling confident about the power of credit and understanding responsible ways to utilize it.”

FICO has partnered with several highly respected nonprofits for this event in support of National Credit Education Month. In addition to Operation HOPE, other partners include:

Diversified Resource Network Consumer Action National Consumers League Small Business Roundtable National Association of Women Business Owners United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals Chicago Foundation for Women Tennessee Housing Development Agency Black Professional Men (Atlanta)

Who: FICO, Bola Sokunbi of Clever Girl Finance, and Operation HOPE

What: “Score A Better Future” is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits.

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 10:00-10:45 am Pacific / 1:00-1:45 pm Eastern

Where: https://www.fico.com/sabf/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

To register for the event or get more information on FICO’s “Score A Better Future” program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

About Score A Better Future

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

About FICO

