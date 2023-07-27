FICO’s Score A Better Future event encourages people to understand credit and how to set themselves up to successfully meet their financial goals

Global analytics firm, FICO(NYSE: FICO), will host a free Score A Better Future credit education event on August 2, 2023. The event will provide Chicagoans the knowledge and resources to gain a better understanding of their financial health, including the role of credit and a breakdown the FICO® Score, the credit score used by 90% of top US lenders to measure consumer credit risk.

Marking the last stop on the Chelsea Football Club pre-season five match U.S. summer tour, FICO and Chelsea FC’s ‘Fields of Financial Empowerment’ campaign throughout the tour was intended to bring a wider awareness to the nationwide need to improve financial literacy. FICO’s Score A Better Future program is designed to help educate attendees on how FICO® Scores impact lending decisions, what key factors make up the FICO Score, how people can improve their understanding of financial health, as well as the myths and facts about FICO Scores.

A select number of attendees will also be eligible to receive free tickets to the Chelsea FC vs. Borussia Dortmund match, held shortly after the event at 7:30 p.m. CDT at Soldier Field.

“FICO continues to bring financial literacy efforts to communities nationwide as it empowers and encourages people to achieve financial independence,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. “Chicago is the last stop on the ‘Fields of Financial Empowerment’ summer tour, and I want to thank our partners for sharing our commitment to financial literacy and the importance of education.”

The Chicago event will host speakers from FICO and Operation HOPE, a non-profit organization providing financial literacy empowerment and credit education to youth and adults. All registrants will be able to obtain a free copy of their credit report and FICO® Score, with additional access to one-on-one credit coaching from independent financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to meet their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

U.S. Soccer Foundation (national)

Consumer Action (national)

National Consumers League (national)

Diversified Resource Network (national)

National Association of Women Business Owners (national)

US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (national)

Small Business Roundtable (national)

Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (local)

University Illinois Chicago (local)

Illinois Youth Soccer Association (local)

Who: FICO, Operation HOPE, U.S. Soccer Foundation and Chelsea Football Club

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment event by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits and Chelsea Football Club.

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. CDT. Check in begins at 4:30 p.m. CDT.

Where: University of Illinois Chicago

750 S Halsted, Room 605, Chicago IL, 60607

To register for the event or get more information on FICO’s Score A Better Future program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

To learn more about the partnership with Chelsea Football Club, visit: https://www.fico.com/blogs/fico-chelsea-fc

About Score A Better Future

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

