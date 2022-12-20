Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fair Isaac Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FICO   US3032501047

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
585.65 USD   -0.84%
04:07aFico Uk Credit Card Market Report : October 2022
PU
12/19Insider Sell: Fair Isaac
MT
12/16Insider Sell: Fair Isaac
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FICO UK Credit Card Market Report: October 2022

12/20/2022 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, 20 December 2022 -

FICO's latest report of UK card trends - for October 2022 - illustrates the push and pull of personal finances as consumers attempt to manage existing credit commitments while facing an increased cost of living.

Highlights

  • Average total sales were 5 percent lower than September at £740
  • The average active balance on credit card accounts also dropped in October to £1,570 - 1.5 percent lower than September
  • The percentage of payments to balance dropped by 0.8 percent in October, continuing a trend seen since May
  • Year-on-year missed payments have increased across all payment cycles, with two missed payments showing the greatest year on year growth at nearly 7 percent
  • Those missing one payment in September struggled to stay on top of their debt as a 7 percent month-on-month increase in two missed payments recorded
  • But consumers reduced reliance on credit cards for cash withdrawals with a 5.5 percent drop month-on-month

FICO comment

Analysis of the largest consortium of UK cards data illustrates the financial challenges faced by many people, as pandemic savings dwindle and the cost-of-living escalates. While the latest ONS data[1] reports a small 0.5 percent rebound in GDP for the month, in the three months to October GDP shrank by 0.3 percent compared with the previous three months. This drop in spending is also reflected in the FICO data.

Average spend across credit card accounts dropped by £70 over September and October. And the percentage of payments to balance - reflecting both earnings and savings to stay on top of credit commitments - dropped by 0.8 percent month-on-month.

But perhaps most significant for credit providers is the year-on-year trend in missed payments. Across all payment cycles - one, two and three missed payments - there has been an increase over October 2021.

With two missed payments increasing month on month by 6.8 percent in October, credit providers will be wanting to understand the causes to offer the right support to account holders.

There is, however, one area where financial prudence is evident. The percentage of accountholders using their card to withdraw cash dropped month-on-month by 5.5 percent in October and, reflecting a pattern seen all year, by 22.3 percent year-on-year. It appears that cardholders are aware of the high cost of using credit cards to withdraw cash due to the higher APR charged.

Lenders can use segmentation analysis on their portfolios to ensure that their web and mobile applications encourage consumers in distress to make contact at the first indications of difficulty, and to consider establishing special payment plans for those struggling to stay on top.

The Data Charts

These card performance figures are part of the data shared with subscribers of the FICO® Benchmark Reporting Service. The data sample comes from client reports generated by the FICO® TRIAD® Customer Manager solution in use by some 80 percent of UK card issuers.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

FICO and TRIAD are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

For further comment on the FICO UK Credit Card activity contact:

FICO UK PR Team
Wendy Harrison/Parm Heer/Matthew Enderby
ficoteam@harrisonsadler.com
0208 977 9132

[1] https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/grossdomesticproductgdp/bulletins/gdpmonthlyestimateuk/october2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 09:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
04:07aFico Uk Credit Card Market Report : October 2022
PU
12/19Insider Sell: Fair Isaac
MT
12/16Insider Sell: Fair Isaac
MT
12/15Survey : UK Consumers Accept More Identity Checks after Losses of £15.3m across Christmas ..
BU
12/14New Fico Report : Fraud Protection is Top Priority for Canadians When They Choose a Financ..
BU
12/13Insider Sell: Fair Isaac
MT
12/12Goldman Sachs Increases Price Target on FICO to $686 From $614, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12/08Addressing Portfolio Risk In Economi : Part 2 (2022)
PU
12/08FICO Wins Machine Learning Award for Scams Detection Model
BU
12/07Transcript : Fair Isaac Corporation Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technolo..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 484 M - -
Net income 2023 414 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 627 M 14 627 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
EV / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 404
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 585,65 $
Average target price 618,50 $
Spread / Average Target 5,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Amir Hermelin Chief Technology Officer
James D. Kirsner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION36.19%14 627
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.69%214 568
SAP SE-20.82%122 830
SERVICENOW INC.-39.24%79 511
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.74%32 783
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-25.43%18 020