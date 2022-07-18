Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fair Isaac Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FICO   US3032501047

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
428.30 USD   +2.10%
04:01aFICO and Network International Build on Partnership to Help Middle East and Africa Lenders Expand Digital Economy
BU
07/12FICO Scores Remain Most Widely Used in the Securitization Market, Instilling Lender Confidence Despite Inflation Highs and Economic Challenges
BU
07/12FICO UK Credit Card Market Report May 2022
BU
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FICO and Network International Build on Partnership to Help Middle East and Africa Lenders Expand Digital Economy

07/18/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Network International now offers lenders advanced fraud protection across retail banking products backed by FICO credit decision systems

Global analytics software provider FICO and Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), announced today that they have expanded their partnership to bring lenders the most powerful fraud protection and credit management solutions. These solutions, available in hosted mode from Network International, will help financial services providers expand the digital economy across the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005036/en/

The two companies have been working together since 2017, when Network International began offering its customers FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager, the world’s leading credit fraud solution, which protects more than 2.6 billion payment cards worldwide. Now lenders can use Falcon at Network International to protect all retail banking accounts.

More information: https://www.fico.com/en/products/fico-falcon-fraud-manager

Network International is also installing FICO® Blaze Advisor® Decision Management System in its data centres, so that it can offer hosted credit management services to lenders. Banks and other credit providers can use these services to make real-time approvals on credit applications while controlling risk, and to manage their portfolio of accounts with highly targeted, risk-aware offers and decisions.

Hany Fekry, Group Managing Director, Processing at Network International, commented, “We are delighted to expand upon our partnership with FICO to further strengthen our credit management value proposition to our MEA clients. Over the last few years, we have witnessed the accelerated transition to digital payments in the region, making credit controls for real-time decisions more crucial than ever. As a leading enabler of digital commerce, we continue to anticipate, adapt, and advance upon evolving trends with the global gold standard for fraud decisioning and prevention. We are confident that FICO’s innovative technology-led solutions combined with our local expertise will enhance our solutions portfolio and help cement our leadership position in the market.”

“The low entry cost for our decision management services means lenders of all sizes have access to our world-leading solutions,” said Mark Farmer, who manages partner relationships for FICO in EMEA. “Our solutions will be a great advantage to not only the region’s lenders but their customers as well. We expect our expanded partnership with Network International to result in lower fraud losses, better protection for consumers and ultimately better credit offers.”

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

FICO, Falcon and Blaze Advisor are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 370 M - -
Net income 2022 352 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 107 M 11 107 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,32x
EV / Sales 2023 8,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 460
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 428,30 $
Average target price 522,17 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Amir Hermelin Chief Technology Officer
James D. Kirsner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION-1.24%11 107
ORACLE CORPORATION-18.89%188 517
SAP SE-30.16%103 033
SERVICENOW INC.-32.89%87 324
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.28%31 225
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-27.30%17 519