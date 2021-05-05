|
FICO : Announces Earnings of $2.33 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE: FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Results
Net income for the quarter totaled $68.7 million, or $2.33 per share, versus $58.3 million, or $1.94 per share, in the prior year period.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $153.5 million versus $61.5 million in the prior year period.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $90.2 million versus $64.3 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $3.06 versus $2.14 in the prior year period. Free cash flow for the quarter was $152.3 million versus $54.8 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Revenue
The company reported revenues of $331.4 million for the quarter as compared to $308.0 million reported in the prior year period.
"We had another great quarter, delivering strong revenues and record cash flows," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "And we are achieving this as we reduce our reliance on up-front license revenue."
Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:
- Applications revenues, which include the company's decision management applications and associated professional services, were $129.5 million in the second quarter, compared to $140.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 8%, due primarily to decreased services and up-front license revenues.
- Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $168.7 million in the second quarter, compared to $129.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 31%. B2B revenue increased 25%, driven largely by unit price increases and higher origination volumes. B2C revenue increased 47% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.
- Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization, Decision Management Platform and related professional services, were $33.2 million in the second quarter compared to $38.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 14%, due primarily to decreased up-front license and services revenues.
Company to Divest Debt Collection and Recovery Business
The company also announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its Debt Collection and Recovery products to Constellation's Jonas Software operating group, a leading provider of enterprise management software solutions. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions. FICO Debt Collection and Recovery products represent less than 10 percent of total company revenues. FICO expects the divestiture to have an immaterial impact on future operating profits. FICO intends to include the sale proceeds in a $200 million Accelerated Share Repurchase program following the close of the transaction.
Company to Host Conference Call
The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its second quarter fiscal 2021 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through May 5, 2022.
About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.
FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.
Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
September 30,
2021
2020
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 197,836
$ 157,394
Accounts receivable, net
264,804
334,180
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
40,335
42,504
Assets held for sale
48,843
-
Total current assets
551,818
534,078
Marketable securities and investments
31,777
26,573
Property and equipment, net
34,897
46,419
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
50,986
57,656
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
796,560
821,600
Other assets
113,570
119,914
$ 1,579,608
$ 1,606,240
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$ 79,829
$ 86,400
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
71,347
117,952
Deferred revenue
100,396
115,159
Current maturities on debt
225,000
95,000
Liabilities related to assets held for sale
23,989
-
Total current liabilities
500,561
414,511
Long-term debt
740,226
739,435
Operating lease liabilities
59,100
73,207
Other liabilities
56,418
48,005
Total liabilities
1,356,305
1,275,158
Stockholders' equity
223,303
331,082
$ 1,579,608
$ 1,606,240
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Transactional and maintenance
$ 280,919
$ 240,702
$ 533,069
$ 461,076
Professional services
37,794
47,905
79,219
91,930
License
12,648
19,364
31,487
53,469
Total revenues
331,361
307,971
643,775
606,475
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues
88,333
88,139
177,861
178,897
Research & development
43,612
39,439
84,263
78,382
Selling, general and administrative
97,272
103,465
191,183
215,486
Amortization of intangible assets
945
1,202
1,882
2,998
Restructuring and impairment charges
-
-
-
3,104
Gain on sale of product line assets
-
-
(7,334)
-
Total operating expenses
230,162
232,245
447,855
478,867
Operating income
101,199
75,726
195,920
127,608
Other expense, net
(9,375)
(13,262)
(16,136)
(23,249)
Income before income taxes
91,824
62,464
179,784
104,359
Income taxe provision (benefit)
23,150
4,176
24,618
(8,850)
Net income
$ 68,674
$ 58,288
$ 155,166
$ 113,209
Basic earnings per share:
$ 2.36
$ 2.00
$ 5.33
$ 3.89
Diluted earnings per share:
$ 2.33
$ 1.94
$ 5.23
$ 3.76
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
29,087
29,194
29,107
29,109
Diluted
29,531
29,985
29,660
30,076
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 155,166
$ 113,209
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
13,701
15,535
Share-based compensation
53,338
45,933
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
11,188
(66,649)
Other, net
(1,923)
13,831
Net cash provided by operating activities
231,470
121,859
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,220)
(13,166)
Net activity from marketable securities
(2,115)
(1,847)
Other, net
8,081
55
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
1,746
(14,958)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving line of credit
251,000
156,000
Payments on revolving line of credit
(121,000)
(377,000)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
-
350,000
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
10,390
23,216
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(86,653)
(97,000)
Repurchases of common stock
(250,356)
(148,008)
Other, net
(176)
(7,552)
Net cash used in financing activities
(196,795)
(100,344)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
4,021
(4,017)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
40,442
2,540
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
157,394
106,426
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 197,836
$ 108,966
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Applications revenues:
Transactional and maintenance
$ 96,687
$ 97,789
$ 194,418
$ 196,626
Professional services
27,627
35,134
58,232
69,157
License
5,200
7,356
12,225
26,674
Total applications revenues
$ 129,514
$ 140,279
$ 264,875
$ 292,457
Scores revenues:
Transactional and maintenance
$ 167,212
$ 127,610
$ 305,802
$ 235,056
Professional services
703
819
820
1,083
License
804
719
6,748
8,147
Total scores revenues
$ 168,719
$ 129,148
$ 313,370
$ 244,286
Decision Management Software revenues:
Transactional and maintenance
$ 17,020
$ 15,303
$ 32,849
$ 29,394
Professional services
9,464
11,952
20,167
21,690
License
6,644
11,289
12,514
18,648
Total decision management software revenues
$ 33,128
$ 38,544
$ 65,530
$ 69,732
Total revenues:
Transactional and maintenance
$ 280,919
$ 240,702
$ 533,069
$ 461,076
Professional services
37,794
47,905
79,219
91,930
License
12,648
19,364
31,487
53,469
Total revenues
$ 331,361
$ 307,971
$ 643,775
$ 606,475
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net income
$ 68,674
$ 58,288
$ 155,166
$ 113,209
Amortization of intangible assets
945
1,202
1,882
2,998
Restructuring and acquisition-related
-
-
-
3,104
Gain on sale of product line assets
-
-
(7,334)
-
Stock-based compensation expense
28,206
22,788
53,338
45,933
Income tax adjustments
(7,271)
(6,045)
(11,757)
(12,807)
Excess tax benefit
(329)
(11,925)
(19,512)
(33,943)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 90,225
$ 64,308
$ 171,783
$ 118,494
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 2.33
$ 1.94
$ 5.23
$ 3.76
Amortization of intangible assets
0.03
0.04
0.06
0.10
Restructuring and acquisition-related
-
-
-
0.10
Gain on sale of product line assets
-
-
(0.25)
-
Stock-based compensation expense
0.96
0.76
1.80
1.53
Income tax adjustments
(0.25)
(0.20)
(0.40)
(0.43)
Excess tax benefit
(0.01)
(0.40)
(0.66)
(1.13)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 3.06
$ 2.14
$ 5.79
$ 3.94
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 153,523
$ 61,494
$ 231,470
$ 121,859
Capital expenditures
(1,175)
(6,667)
(4,220)
(13,167)
Free cash flow
$ 152,348
$ 54,827
$ 227,250
$ 108,692
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.
