FICO : Announces Earnings of $2.33 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE: FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $68.7 million, or $2.33 per share, versus $58.3 million, or $1.94 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $153.5 million versus $61.5 million in the prior year period.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $90.2 million versus $64.3 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $3.06 versus $2.14 in the prior year period. Free cash flow for the quarter was $152.3 million versus $54.8 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $331.4 million for the quarter as compared to $308.0 million reported in the prior year period.

"We had another great quarter, delivering strong revenues and record cash flows," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "And we are achieving this as we reduce our reliance on up-front license revenue."

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:

Applications revenues, which include the company's decision management applications and associated professional services, were $129.5 million in the second quarter, compared to $140.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 8%, due primarily to decreased services and up-front license revenues.

revenues, which include the company's decision management applications and associated professional services, were in the second quarter, compared to in the prior year period, a decrease of 8%, due primarily to decreased services and up-front license revenues. Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $168.7 million in the second quarter, compared to $129.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 31%. B2B revenue increased 25%, driven largely by unit price increases and higher origination volumes. B2C revenue increased 47% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.

revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were in the second quarter, compared to in the prior year period, an increase of 31%. B2B revenue increased 25%, driven largely by unit price increases and higher origination volumes. B2C revenue increased 47% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners. Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization, Decision Management Platform and related professional services, were $33.2 million in the second quarter compared to $38.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 14%, due primarily to decreased up-front license and services revenues.

Company to Divest Debt Collection and Recovery Business

The company also announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its Debt Collection and Recovery products to Constellation's Jonas Software operating group, a leading provider of enterprise management software solutions. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions. FICO Debt Collection and Recovery products represent less than 10 percent of total company revenues. FICO expects the divestiture to have an immaterial impact on future operating profits. FICO intends to include the sale proceeds in a $200 million Accelerated Share Repurchase program following the close of the transaction.

Company to Host Conference Call

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























March 31,

September 30,

2021

2020 ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,836

$ 157,394 Accounts receivable, net 264,804

334,180 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,335

42,504 Assets held for sale 48,843

- Total current assets 551,818

534,078







Marketable securities and investments 31,777

26,573 Property and equipment, net 34,897

46,419 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 50,986

57,656 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 796,560

821,600 Other assets 113,570

119,914

$ 1,579,608

$ 1,606,240







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 79,829

$ 86,400 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 71,347

117,952 Deferred revenue 100,396

115,159 Current maturities on debt 225,000

95,000 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 23,989

- Total current liabilities 500,561

414,511







Long-term debt 740,226

739,435 Operating lease liabilities 59,100

73,207 Other liabilities 56,418

48,005 Total liabilities 1,356,305

1,275,158







Stockholders' equity 223,303

331,082

$ 1,579,608

$ 1,606,240

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Transactional and maintenance $ 280,919

$ 240,702

$ 533,069

$ 461,076 Professional services 37,794

47,905

79,219

91,930 License 12,648

19,364

31,487

53,469 Total revenues 331,361

307,971

643,775

606,475















Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues 88,333

88,139

177,861

178,897 Research & development 43,612

39,439

84,263

78,382 Selling, general and administrative 97,272

103,465

191,183

215,486 Amortization of intangible assets 945

1,202

1,882

2,998 Restructuring and impairment charges -

-

-

3,104 Gain on sale of product line assets -

-

(7,334)

- Total operating expenses 230,162

232,245

447,855

478,867 Operating income 101,199

75,726

195,920

127,608 Other expense, net (9,375)

(13,262)

(16,136)

(23,249) Income before income taxes 91,824

62,464

179,784

104,359 Income taxe provision (benefit) 23,150

4,176

24,618

(8,850) Net income $ 68,674

$ 58,288

$ 155,166

$ 113,209















































Basic earnings per share: $ 2.36

$ 2.00

$ 5.33

$ 3.89 Diluted earnings per share: $ 2.33

$ 1.94

$ 5.23

$ 3.76















Shares used in computing earnings per share:













Basic 29,087

29,194

29,107

29,109 Diluted 29,531

29,985

29,660

30,076

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Six Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 155,166

$ 113,209 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 13,701

15,535 Share-based compensation 53,338

45,933 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 11,188

(66,649) Other, net (1,923)

13,831 Net cash provided by operating activities 231,470

121,859







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (4,220)

(13,166) Net activity from marketable securities (2,115)

(1,847) Other, net 8,081

55 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,746

(14,958)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit 251,000

156,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (121,000)

(377,000) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes -

350,000 Proceeds from issuances of common stock 10,390

23,216 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (86,653)

(97,000) Repurchases of common stock (250,356)

(148,008) Other, net (176)

(7,552) Net cash used in financing activities (196,795)

(100,344)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 4,021

(4,017)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 40,442

2,540 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 157,394

106,426 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 197,836

$ 108,966

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)











































Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



March 31,



March 31,



2021

2020



2021

2020



















Applications revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 96,687

$ 97,789



$ 194,418

$ 196,626 Professional services

27,627

35,134



58,232

69,157 License

5,200

7,356



12,225

26,674 Total applications revenues

$ 129,514

$ 140,279



$ 264,875

$ 292,457



















Scores revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 167,212

$ 127,610



$ 305,802

$ 235,056 Professional services

703

819



820

1,083 License

804

719



6,748

8,147 Total scores revenues

$ 168,719

$ 129,148



$ 313,370

$ 244,286



















Decision Management Software revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 17,020

$ 15,303



$ 32,849

$ 29,394 Professional services

9,464

11,952



20,167

21,690 License

6,644

11,289



12,514

18,648 Total decision management software revenues $ 33,128

$ 38,544



$ 65,530

$ 69,732



















Total revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 280,919

$ 240,702



$ 533,069

$ 461,076 Professional services

37,794

47,905



79,219

91,930 License

12,648

19,364



31,487

53,469 Total revenues

$ 331,361

$ 307,971



$ 643,775

$ 606,475

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















GAAP net income $ 68,674

$ 58,288

$ 155,166

$ 113,209 Amortization of intangible assets 945

1,202

1,882

2,998 Restructuring and acquisition-related -

-

-

3,104 Gain on sale of product line assets -

-

(7,334)

- Stock-based compensation expense 28,206

22,788

53,338

45,933 Income tax adjustments (7,271)

(6,045)

(11,757)

(12,807) Excess tax benefit (329)

(11,925)

(19,512)

(33,943) Non-GAAP net income $ 90,225

$ 64,308

$ 171,783

$ 118,494































GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.33

$ 1.94

$ 5.23

$ 3.76 Amortization of intangible assets 0.03

0.04

0.06

0.10 Restructuring and acquisition-related -

-

-

0.10 Gain on sale of product line assets -

-

(0.25)

- Stock-based compensation expense 0.96

0.76

1.80

1.53 Income tax adjustments (0.25)

(0.20)

(0.40)

(0.43) Excess tax benefit (0.01)

(0.40)

(0.66)

(1.13) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.06

$ 2.14

$ 5.79

$ 3.94















Free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 153,523

$ 61,494

$ 231,470

$ 121,859 Capital expenditures (1,175)

(6,667)

(4,220)

(13,167) Free cash flow $ 152,348

$ 54,827

$ 227,250

$ 108,692















Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.













































About Non-GAAP Financial Measures















To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.















Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

