Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fair Isaac Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FICO   US3032501047

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
428.18 USD   +0.06%
08:12aFICO's “Score A Better Future” Program to Host a Free Homeownership Virtual Event
BU
09/23The gap between reality and fiction
MS
09/23Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FICO's “Score A Better Future” Program to Host a Free Homeownership Virtual Event

09/27/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The webinar will help attendees better understand FICO® Scores and the role they play in the homeownership process

Leading applied analytics company FICO (NYSE:FICO) will host a “Score A Better Future” financial education webinar on September 29, 2022. Special guests Lynnette Khalfani-Cox of The Money Coach® and Nadja Vital of Freddie Mac will join FICO’s Jenelle Dito to discuss the importance of understanding your FICO® Score and the role it plays in navigating the home buying process. The event is free and open to anyone.

“Buying or refinancing a home can be both stressful and exciting. FICO’s ‘Score A Better Future’ program continues to give people the resources and financial education they need to face major economic decisions with confidence. It’s my privilege to join this important conversation – not just to promote financial literacy, but because homeownership is also so essential to wealth-building,” said Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, co-founder of TheMoneyCoach.net LLC.

Titled “FICO Supporting Your Dream of Homeownership,” the September live webinar is a continuation of FICO’s longstanding commitment to financial education. The panel of experts will help educate the attendees about the process of starting their homeownership journey, including the importance of understanding the key components of the FICO® Score, the credit score used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders. In partnership with the non-profit organization, Operation HOPE, all registrants can receive a free copy of their credit report and FICO® Score with access to one-on-one credit coaching from independent financial well-being coaches to help attendees identify their starting point and develop a plan consistent with their financial goals.

“FICO’s ’Score A Better Future’ program aims to educate participants of their FICO® Score and the factors that may impact it,” said Joanne Gaskin, vice president of Scores and Analytics at FICO. “For this specific webinar, we are focusing on exploring potential mortgage options, the minimum FICO® Score that may be needed to qualify for a loan to buy a home, and how a higher score may result in more favorable terms offered by a lender. With the free credit education resources and access to credit counselors through Operation HOPE, we hope we can help potential or current homebuyers feel more confident in their financial decisions.”

FICO has partnered with several highly respected nonprofits for this September event. In addition to Operation HOPE, other partners include:

  1. Consumer Action (national)
  2. National Urban League (national)
  3. National Consumers League (national)
  4. Operation HOPE (national)
  5. Diversified Resource Network (national)
  6. National Association of Women Business Owners (national)
  7. US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (national)
  8. Small Business Roundtable (national)
  9. Atlanta Black Chambers (GA)
  10. Mississippi Council on Economic Education (MS)
  11. YWCA South Hampton Roads (VA)
  12. Cobb Collaborative (GA)
  13. Urban League of Louisiana (LA)
  14. Springboard to Opportunities (MS)
  15. DoughMain Financial (NJ)
  16. The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks (PA)
  17. JUICE Orange Mound (TN)
  18. Chicagoland Black Chamber of Commerce (IL)
  19. Urban League of Essex County (NJ)
  20. Chicago Foundation for Women (IL)
  21. Junior League of New Orleans (LA)

FICO’s "Score A Better Future" program provides valuable information for free for consumers who want to improve their understanding of their overall financial health and the credit process in general. Available to attendees across the US, “Score A Better Future” will continue to host stateside and national events, both in-person and virtual. The events allow consumers to hear from experts, debunk common financial myths, and discuss practical tips to better understand credit.

Who: FICO, The Money Coach, Freddie Mac, and Operation HOPE
What: “Score A Better Future” is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits.
When: Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 4:00-4:45 pm Pacific / 7:00-7:45 pm Eastern
Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/
(Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

To register for the event or get more information about the “Score A Better Future” program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, transportation and supply chain, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and FICO Blogs.

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com/news.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
08:12aFICO's “Score A Better Future” Program to Host a Free Homeownership Virtual..
BU
09/23The gap between reality and fiction
MS
09/23Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, M..
MS
09/15Saudi Credit Bureau (SIMAH) Enables Millions More Consumers to Access Bank Loans After ..
BU
09/13FICO Granted Eleven New Patents in Fraud, AI/ML, and Digital Decisioning
BU
09/08FICO Announces Release of FICO® Score 10
CI
09/06UK Leads Europe in Card Fraud Loss Reduction with £49 Million Drop in 2021
BU
08/30FICO Data Scientist on Team Honoured for Work on Optimizing Drinking Water Access
BU
08/08Call For Analytics And Digital Trans : FICO Decisions Awards Now Open
BU
08/04Baird Adjusts Price Target on Fair Isaac to $546 From $493, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 378 M - -
Net income 2022 371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 813 M 10 813 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,15x
EV / Sales 2023 8,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 367
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 428,18 $
Average target price 550,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Amir Hermelin Chief Technology Officer
James D. Kirsner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION-1.27%10 813
ORACLE CORPORATION-25.98%171 072
SAP SE-33.65%93 120
SERVICENOW INC.-42.98%74 617
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.45%29 232
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-22.70%18 571