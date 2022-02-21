Log in
    FICO   US3032501047

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
FICO to Provide a Free Online Financial Education Event for San Diego Consumers

02/21/2022 | 11:01am EST
Congressman Juan Vargas to Address Importance of Financial Health at “Score a Better Future” Event

Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE:FICO) will host a free online financial education event with national and local nonprofit partners for San Diego-area consumers on February 22. Congressman Juan Vargas (CA-51) will provide remarks on the importance of financial education.

The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used by 90 percent of the top U.S. lenders.

“I am thrilled that FICO chose San Diego to be the next stop for their ‘Score a Better Future’ program,” said Congressman Vargas. “For many in my district and across the country, strong credit scores serve as the door to a first home, needed transportation, and ultimately taking charge of one’s financial wellbeing. It is crucial that my constituents seek financial education opportunities to better understand their credit scores.”

FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

  • Consumer Action
  • National Urban League
  • National Consumers League
  • Operation HOPE
  • Diversified Resource Network
  • National Association of Women Business Owners
  • US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
  • Small Business Roundtable
  • San Diego Public Library
  • San Diego Urban League Young Professionals
  • San Diego & Imperial Women’s Business Center
  • Urban League San Diego County

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors

What: ‘Score A Better Future’ is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 12:00-1:15 pm Pacific

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico, https://www.facebook.com/FICODecisions/ and https://www.instagram.com/ficoscoreabetterfuture/.


© Business Wire 2022
