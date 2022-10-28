Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fair Isaac Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FICO   US3032501047

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
485.11 USD   +2.22%
10/26Fico Survey : 1 in 6 Indonesian Consumers Will Leave a Bank for a Competitor if Unhappy With Response to Scams
BU
10/24Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Will Require the Use of FICO Score 10 T
BU
10/20FICO Score 6 from TransUnion and FICO Aim to Expand Credit Access in South Africa
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fair Isaac Corporation Announces Date for Reporting of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

10/28/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results on November 9, 2022, after the market closes and will host a conference call on November 9th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central/2:00 p.m. Pacific).

This call will be webcast and can be accessed at FICO’s website at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Event Calendar under Past Events through November 9, 2023.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/.

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com/news.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO’s business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company’s Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
10/26Fico Survey : 1 in 6 Indonesian Consumers Will Leave a Bank for a Competitor if Unhappy Wi..
BU
10/24Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Will Require the Use of FICO Score 10 T
BU
10/20FICO Score 6 from TransUnion and FICO Aim to Expand Credit Access in South Africa
BU
10/13When the AI goes haywire, bring on the humans
RE
10/13Reuters-schedule/…
RE
10/12Fico Uk Credit Card Market Report : June-August 2022
BU
10/11Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fading from Midday Advance
MT
10/11Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rebound with Afternoon Markets Uptick
MT
10/11Fair Isaac Board Approves $500 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
10/11FICO Announces New Stock Repurchase Program
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 372 M - -
Net income 2022 371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 984 M 11 984 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 367
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 474,57 $
Average target price 530,67 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Amir Hermelin Chief Technology Officer
James D. Kirsner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION9.43%11 984
ORACLE CORPORATION-13.83%202 617
SAP SE-21.57%114 185
SERVICENOW INC.-35.96%83 805
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.82%30 987
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-19.60%19 316