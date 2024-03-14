Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FICO). Investors who purchased FICO securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FICO.

Investigation Details:

On March 12, 2024, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, urging it to investigate FICO’s “potentially anticompetitive practices.” In the letter, Senator Hawley asserted that FICO “appears to be using its monopolistic power of the credit scoring market to increase costs for mortgage lenders—an increase that will be passed onto consumers.” Senator Hawley accused FICO of “astronomically hik[ing] its prices” “[i]n an apparent abuse of this market power.” Following publication of Senator Hawley’s letter, FICO’s stock price fell $82.77 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $1,245.82 per share on March 13, 2024.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased FICO securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FICO. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314923925/en/