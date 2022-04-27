Fair Isaac : FICO Announces Earnings of $3.95 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 - Form 8-K

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 27, 2022--FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $104.4 million, or $3.95 per share, versus $68.7 million, or $2.33 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $122.6 million versus $153.5 million in the prior year period.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $123.7 million versus $90.2 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $4.68 versus $3.06 in the prior year period.Free cash flow was $120.2 million for the current quarter versus $152.3 million in the prior year period.The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $357.2 million for the quarter as compared to $331.4 million reported in the prior year period.

"We continue to deliver strong results in an uncertain economic environment," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We're delivering strong top-line growth, and our focus on efficiency has enabled us to deliver expanded margins."

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 across the company's two operating segments were as follows:

Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions, were $183.7 million in the second quarter, compared to $168.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 9%. B2B revenue increased 5%, driven largely by unit price increases and increases in unsecured Originations volumes, partially offset by decreases in Mortgage Origination volumes. B2C revenue increased 18% from the prior year period due to growth at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.

Software revenues, which include the company's analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, were $173.5 million in the second quarter, compared to $162.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 7%, primarily attributable to an increase in point-in-time recognition due to a large license deal, partially offset by the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in June 2021. Year-over-year, Software Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was up 11%, consisting of 60% platform ARR growth and 4% non-platform ARR growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 110% in the second quarter, with platform solutions at 141% and non-platform solutions at 103%.



Outlook

The company is updating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2022:

Previous Fiscal 2022 Guidance Updated Fiscal 2022 Guidance Revenues $1.35 billion $1.355 billion GAAP Net Income $318 million $350 million GAAP EPS $11.29 $13.11 Non GAAP Net Income $397 million $429 million Non GAAP EPS $14.12 $16.08

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its second quarter fiscal 2022 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through April 27, 2023.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's business strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, the effects of, and any changes in, laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business or its customers, the failure to protect data privacy and security, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















March 31,

September 30,

2022

2021 ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 174,219

$ 195,354 Accounts receivable, net 273,356

312,107 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,634

43,513 Total current assets 482,209

550,974





Marketable securities and investments 32,592

33,196 Property and equipment, net 22,897

27,913 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 43,256

47,275 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 786,751

792,284 Other assets 118,780

116,134

$ 1,486,485

$ 1,567,776





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 88,456

$ 100,284 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 61,825

103,506 Deferred revenue 102,481

105,417 Current maturities on debt 130,000

250,000 Total current liabilities 382,762

559,207





Long-term debt 1,664,674

1,009,018 Operating lease liabilities 47,362

53,670 Other liabilities 55,103

56,823 Total liabilities 2,149,901

1,678,718





Stockholders' deficit (663,416 )

(110,942 )

$ 1,486,485

$ 1,567,776







FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













On-premises and SaaS software $ 149,088

$ 125,551

$ 275,426

$ 252,006 Professional services 24,365

37,091

50,901

78,399 Scores 183,742

168,719

353,229

313,370 Total revenues 357,195

331,361

679,556

643,775













Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues 71,794

88,333

140,997

177,861 Research & development 36,387

43,612

75,367

84,263 Selling, general and administrative 96,414

97,272

194,462

191,183 Amortization of intangible assets 543

945

1,087

1,882 Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture -

-

-

(7,334 ) Total operating expenses 205,138

230,162

411,913

447,855 Operating income 152,057

101,199

267,643

195,920 Other expense, net (19,572 )

(9,375 )

(30,338 )

(16,136 ) Income before income taxes 132,485

91,824

237,305

179,784 Provision for income taxes 28,102

23,150

47,963

24,618 Net income $ 104,383

$ 68,674

$ 189,342

$ 155,166









































Basic earnings per share: $ 3.99

$ 2.36

$ 7.10

$ 5.33 Diluted earnings per share: $ 3.95

$ 2.33

$ 7.02

$ 5.23













Shares used in computing earnings per share:













Basic 26,145

29,087

26,662

29,107 Diluted 26,421

29,531

26,978

29,660





























FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Six Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 189,342

$ 155,166 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 10,656

13,701 Share-based compensation 57,814

53,338 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (25,523 )

11,188 Other, net 15,195

(1,923 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 247,484

231,470





Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (3,293 )

(4,220 ) Net activity from marketable securities (2,628 )

(2,115 ) Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture 2,257

8,291 Other, net -

(210 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,664 )

1,746





Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan 800,000

251,000 Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan (806,750 )

(121,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 550,000

- Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans 11,117

10,390 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (47,849 )

(86,653 ) Repurchases of common stock (760,861 )

(250,356 ) Other, net (8,819 )

(176 ) Net cash used in financing activities (263,162 )

(196,795 )





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,793 )

4,021





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (21,135 )

40,442 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 195,354

157,394 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 174,219

$ 197,836







FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021













GAAP net income $ 104,383

$ 68,674

$ 189,342

$ 155,166 Amortization of intangible assets 543

945

1,087

1,882 Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture -

-

-

(7,334 ) Stock-based compensation expense 27,936

28,206

57,814

53,338 Income tax adjustments (6,677 )

(7,271 )

(14,170 )

(11,757 ) Excess tax benefit (2,495 )

(329 )

(8,452 )

(19,512 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 123,690

$ 90,225

$ 225,621

$ 171,783



























GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.95

$ 2.33

$ 7.02

$ 5.23 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02

0.03

0.04

0.06 Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture -

-

-

(0.25 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1.06

0.96

2.14

1.80 Income tax adjustments (0.25 )

(0.25 )

(0.53 )

(0.40 ) Excess tax benefit (0.09 )

(0.01 )

(0.31 )

(0.66 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.68

$ 3.06

$ 8.36

$ 5.79













Free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 122,603

$ 153,523

$ 247,484

$ 231,470 Capital expenditures (2,398 )

(1,175 )

(3,293 )

(4,220 ) Free cash flow $ 120,205

$ 152,348

$ 244,191

$ 227,250













Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.









































About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.