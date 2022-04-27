Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fair Isaac Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FICO   US3032501047

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
04/27 04:00:02 pm EDT
375.28 USD   +1.61%
05:59pFAIR ISAAC : FICO Announces Earnings of $3.95 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
05:30pFAIR ISAAC : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:16pFair Isaac Reports Higher Fiscal Q2 Results; Lifts FY Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fair Isaac : FICO Announces Earnings of $3.95 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 - Form 8-K

04/27/2022
FICO Announces Earnings of $3.95 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022

Revenue of $357 million vs. $331 million in prior year

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 27, 2022--FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $104.4 million, or $3.95 per share, versus $68.7 million, or $2.33 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $122.6 million versus $153.5 million in the prior year period.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $123.7 million versus $90.2 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $4.68 versus $3.06 in the prior year period.Free cash flow was $120.2 million for the current quarter versus $152.3 million in the prior year period.The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $357.2 million for the quarter as compared to $331.4 million reported in the prior year period.

"We continue to deliver strong results in an uncertain economic environment," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We're delivering strong top-line growth, and our focus on efficiency has enabled us to deliver expanded margins."

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 across the company's two operating segments were as follows:

  • Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions, were $183.7 million in the second quarter, compared to $168.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 9%. B2B revenue increased 5%, driven largely by unit price increases and increases in unsecured Originations volumes, partially offset by decreases in Mortgage Origination volumes. B2C revenue increased 18% from the prior year period due to growth at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.
  • Software revenues, which include the company's analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, were $173.5 million in the second quarter, compared to $162.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 7%, primarily attributable to an increase in point-in-time recognition due to a large license deal, partially offset by the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in June 2021.
    • Year-over-year, Software Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was up 11%, consisting of 60% platform ARR growth and 4% non-platform ARR growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 110% in the second quarter, with platform solutions at 141% and non-platform solutions at 103%.

Outlook

The company is updating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2022:

Previous Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Updated Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Revenues

$1.35 billion

$1.355 billion

GAAP Net Income

$318 million

$350 million

GAAP EPS

$11.29

$13.11

Non GAAP Net Income

$397 million

$429 million

Non GAAP EPS

$14.12

$16.08

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its second quarter fiscal 2022 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through April 27, 2023.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's business strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, the effects of, and any changes in, laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business or its customers, the failure to protect data privacy and security, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)










March 31,
September 30,

2022


2021

ASSETS:


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

174,219


$

195,354

Accounts receivable, net

273,356


312,107

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

34,634


43,513

Total current assets

482,209


550,974




Marketable securities and investments

32,592


33,196

Property and equipment, net

22,897


27,913

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

43,256


47,275

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

786,751


792,284

Other assets

118,780


116,134


$

1,486,485


$

1,567,776




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

88,456


$

100,284

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

61,825


103,506

Deferred revenue

102,481


105,417

Current maturities on debt

130,000


250,000

Total current liabilities

382,762


559,207




Long-term debt

1,664,674


1,009,018

Operating lease liabilities

47,362


53,670

Other liabilities

55,103


56,823

Total liabilities

2,149,901


1,678,718




Stockholders' deficit

(663,416

)


(110,942

)


$

1,486,485


$

1,567,776




FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)















Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended

March 31,
March 31,

2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues:






On-premises and SaaS software

$

149,088


$

125,551


$

275,426


$

252,006

Professional services

24,365


37,091


50,901


78,399

Scores

183,742


168,719


353,229


313,370

Total revenues

357,195


331,361


679,556


643,775








Operating expenses:






Cost of revenues

71,794


88,333


140,997


177,861

Research & development

36,387


43,612


75,367


84,263

Selling, general and administrative

96,414


97,272


194,462


191,183

Amortization of intangible assets

543


945


1,087


1,882

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture

-


-


-


(7,334

)

Total operating expenses

205,138


230,162


411,913


447,855

Operating income

152,057


101,199


267,643


195,920

Other expense, net

(19,572

)


(9,375

)


(30,338

)


(16,136

)

Income before income taxes

132,485


91,824


237,305


179,784

Provision for income taxes

28,102


23,150


47,963


24,618

Net income

$

104,383


$

68,674


$

189,342


$

155,166






















Basic earnings per share:

$

3.99


$

2.36


$

7.10


$

5.33

Diluted earnings per share:

$

3.95


$

2.33


$

7.02


$

5.23








Shares used in computing earnings per share:






Basic

26,145


29,087


26,662


29,107

Diluted

26,421


29,531


26,978


29,660















FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)







Six Months Ended

March 31,

2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$

189,342


$

155,166

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

10,656


13,701

Share-based compensation

57,814


53,338

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(25,523

)


11,188

Other, net

15,195


(1,923

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

247,484


231,470




Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of property and equipment

(3,293

)


(4,220

)

Net activity from marketable securities

(2,628

)


(2,115

)

Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture

2,257


8,291

Other, net

-


(210

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(3,664

)


1,746




Cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan

800,000


251,000

Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan

(806,750

)


(121,000

)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

550,000


-

Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans

11,117


10,390

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(47,849

)


(86,653

)

Repurchases of common stock

(760,861

)


(250,356

)

Other, net

(8,819

)


(176

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(263,162

)


(196,795

)




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1,793

)


4,021




Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(21,135

)


40,442

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

195,354


157,394

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

174,219


$

197,836




FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)















Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended

March 31,
March 31,

2022


2021


2022


2021








GAAP net income

$

104,383


$

68,674


$

189,342


$

155,166

Amortization of intangible assets

543


945


1,087


1,882

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture

-


-


-


(7,334

)

Stock-based compensation expense

27,936


28,206


57,814


53,338

Income tax adjustments

(6,677

)


(7,271

)


(14,170

)


(11,757

)

Excess tax benefit

(2,495

)


(329

)


(8,452

)


(19,512

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

123,690


$

90,225


$

225,621


$

171,783















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

3.95


$

2.33


$

7.02


$

5.23

Amortization of intangible assets

0.02


0.03


0.04


0.06

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture

-


-


-


(0.25

)

Stock-based compensation expense

1.06


0.96


2.14


1.80

Income tax adjustments

(0.25

)


(0.25

)


(0.53

)


(0.40

)

Excess tax benefit

(0.09

)


(0.01

)


(0.31

)


(0.66

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

4.68


$

3.06


$

8.36


$

5.79








Free cash flow






Net cash provided by operating activities

$

122,603


$

153,523


$

247,484


$

231,470

Capital expenditures

(2,398

)


(1,175

)


(3,293

)


(4,220

)

Free cash flow

$

120,205


$

152,348


$

244,191


$

227,250








Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.




















About Non-GAAP Financial Measures


To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.


Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




Previous Fiscal 2022 Guidance Updated Fiscal 2022 Guidance



GAAP net income

$

318

350


Amortization of intangible assets

2

2


Stock-based compensation expense

115

115


Income tax adjustments

(30

)

(30

)


Excess tax benefit

(8

)

(8

)


Non-GAAP net income

$

397

$

429








GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

11.29

$

13.11


Amortization of intangible assets

0.07

0.08


Stock-based compensation expense

4.09

4.31


Income tax adjustments

(1.06

)

(1.12

)


Excess tax benefit

(0.28

)

(0.29

)


Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

14.12

$

16.08








Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.





About Non-GAAP Financial Measures





To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

Contacts

Investors/Analysts:

Steve Weber
(800) 213-5542
investor@fico.com

Media:

Greg Jawski
Porter Novelli
(212) 601-8248
greg.jawski@porternovelli.com


Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:58:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
