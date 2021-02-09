Log in
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
Fair Isaac : FICO Recognized as Number One on Forbes List of America's Best Mid-Sized Employers

02/09/2021 | 02:04pm EST
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

  • FICO ranked number one on Forbes' annual list of America's Best Mid-Sized Employers
  • The recognition is based on employee satisfaction through anonymized surveys

Leading software platform company, FICO, today announced that it has been named among America's Best Employers by Forbes Magazine, ranking number one out of the 500 companies listed. The annual ranking is based entirely on employee satisfaction and willingness to recommend their employer to others.

"We're honored to be named to this year's Forbes's America's Best Employers list," said Richard Deal, executive vice president and chief HR officer at FICO. "Since the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority at FICO has been the health and safety of our employees, clients, partners and the communities where we live and work. This priority has guided each and every decision we've made related to our workforce, including the rollout of new policies, initiatives and employee benefits."

FICO is a cloud software platform company that specializes in taking data, applying analytics, predicting consumer behavior, and then optimizing interactions with consumers based on that insight. Prior to the pandemic, the company operated a mobile-enabled workforce and was built to run efficiently from remote sites.

This readiness and FICO's existing distributed model allowed the company to adopt a new way of working with minimal disruption, while ensuring continuous engagement with employees. Additionally, the company launched its Employee Assistance Program which is designed to help with stress, anxiety and other emotional concerns in situations like this. 

Forbes partnered with research company Statista for the America's Best Employers list. Statista surveyed 38,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations other than their own, as well as identify organizations they would not recommend to others. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

For more information on Forbes magazine's America's Best Employers and to see the complete list, please visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/#79ff2893210f.

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & https://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

 

 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fico-recognized-as-number-one-on-forbes-list-of-americas-best-mid-sized-employers-301225207.html

SOURCE Fair Isaac Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
