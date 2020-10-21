Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fair Isaac Corporation    FICO

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fair Isaac : FICO to Sell Cyber Risk Scoring Business to Institutional Shareholder Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

Cyber risk is a threat to every modern business, and those risks present themselves both directly and throughout organizations' extended supply chains. Those risks can impact companies, their customers, their supply chain partners, and their investors. At FICO, we built our industry-leading FICO Cyber Risk Score to help organizations in their efforts to measure, manage and reduce cyber risk. Today, I'm excited to share that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS), the leading provider of high-quality data, analytics, and insight to the institutional investor and corporate issuer communities, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the FICO Cyber Risk Score business.

ISS empowers investors and companies to build for long-term and sustainable growth by providing high-quality data, analytics, and insight. ISS is a leader in the provision of investment solutions, most notably those identifying risks in the areas of environment, sustainability, and governance (ESG). Cyber is one such risk, and it is an increasingly important risk for companies, boards of directors, and investors to measure and mitigate.

The team here at FICO is very proud of the FICO Cyber Risk Score. The recognition we've received from Chartis (FICO was named Cyber Risk Quantification Category Leader two years in a row) and the growing adoption of the Score have showcased the efficacy and the elegance of what we collectively built. The FICO Cyber Risk Score is a strong complement to other data and analytics that ISS provides companies and institutional shareholders regarding corporate risk. ISS had been looking for a cyber solution of quality in the marketplace for some time to further develop and incorporate into their ESG-related offerings, and we are confident that ISS will be a tremendous steward of the product.

To that end, ISS intends to continue to operate the business without interruption. The FICO employees who have been directly involved in the management, development, sales, and support of the offering are moving with the business and will become ISS employees upon the close of the transaction. Customers with questions should feel free to contact their FICO representative, and FICO will continue to field inquiries and provide support for the product through its regular channels through the close of the sale. ISS, of course, will be in touch in due course to provide any necessary transition information regarding the post-close operation of the business.

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 20:39:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
04:40pFAIR ISAAC : FICO to Sell Cyber Risk Scoring Business to Institutional Sharehold..
PU
11:10aFAIR ISAAC : Enhance Collections Operations through Optimization
PU
10/19FAIR ISAAC : FICO UK Credit Market Report August 2020 Shows Signs of Early-Stage..
PU
09/30FICO : Holds Free Virtual Financial Education Event to Help Empower New Orleans ..
PR
09/28FICO : Origination Solution Named Best in Class Leader by Aite Group
PR
09/24SPOTLIGHT ON DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION : 2021 FICO Decisions Awards Now Open
PR
09/17FICO : Named Cyber Risk Quantification Category Leader for Second Year Running
PR
09/16FAIR ISAAC CORP : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
09/10FICO : Partners with Duck Creek Technologies
PR
09/09FICO : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 237 M - -
Net income 2020 221 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 58,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 609 M 12 609 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 065
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 492,83 $
Last Close Price 434,81 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claus Moldt Chief Technology Officer & EVP
A. George Battle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION16.05%12 609
ORACLE CORPORATION12.78%179 901
SAP SE6.00%179 652
SERVICENOW INC.83.55%99 389
INTUIT INC.28.00%87 577
DOCUSIGN, INC.207.38%42 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group