Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fair Isaac Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FICO   US3032501047

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fair Isaac : Meeting Future Leaders in AI and Machine Learning

11/22/2021 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Wednesday 4th November I had the pleasure of presenting and talking to over a hundred Mathematics, Computing, Physics and Economics A-Level students at Winstanley College in Orrell, Wigan, about AI and machine learning, as a part of the Pathways to Profession programme.

Every year Winstanley College students pursue careers in the tech field, thanks to the college's longstanding dedication to the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics - so-called STEM subjects.

An integral part of the college's commitment to equipping students with the tools and know how to be successful is the opportunity to hear from industry professionals, who offer first-hand advice and direct insight into careers and pathways available.

The presentation also followed Winstanley's recent and prestigious nomination for the Educate Award of Outstanding Commitment to STEM.

Discussions ranged from defining AI and machine learning to practical 'real-life' uses to illustrate the prevalence of analytics and how it touches all of our lives in the modern world. We also discussed the ever-increasing range of career opportunities and pathways in this space. I shared the fantastic work that FICO performs and how we have been at the forefront of using data, analytics and technology to enable businesses to make better decisions and to optimize customer interactions.

I was massively impressed by the level of engagement and by the quality of questions asked, which showed great understanding and keen interest in the subject. These are very much the highly skilled jobs of the future and we need the next generation of analysts, data scientists, software engineers, architects, project managers and more to bring their energy, enthusiasm, and ideas to help establish and maintain the UK as one of the global leaders in AI and machine learning. If I managed to positively influence even one student through the session and encourage them to consider a future career in data science, I would consider it a very valuable use of my time.

I thoroughly enjoyed the session and owe a huge thank you to Helen Gordon, Assistant Head of Business and Economics at Winstanley College, for giving me the opportunity to speak. I also really appreciate the hard work that must have gone on behind the scenes by Helen and the Winstanley team to drive such a large attendance for the event. I look forward to working with some of the attendees in future as they enter the sector and become future leaders in AI and machine learning.

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
05:44aFAIR ISAAC : Meeting Future Leaders in AI and Machine Learning
PU
11/19DIGITAL-FIRST LENDING : The Pandemic Raised the Stakes
PU
11/17I, COBOT : Humans and Machines Team Up to Fight Fraud
PU
11/16FAIR ISAAC : FICO Launches Groundbreaking FICO Originations Solution, Powered by FICO Plat..
PU
11/16FICO Launches Powerful Next-Generation Originations Solution for Digital-First Account ..
PR
11/16OTP Group Adopts FICO Originations Solution as Standard Across Europe
PR
11/16OTP Group Adopts FICO Originations Solution as Standard Across Europe
CI
11/16Fair Isaac Corporation Launches Powerful Next-Generation Originations Solution for Digi..
CI
11/16UK CREDIT CARD TRENDS FOR SEPTEMBER : Calm Before the Storm?
PU
11/15SCAMS ALERT : We Can All Fall Victim to Social Engineering and Fraud
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 367 M - -
Net income 2022 314 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 781 M 9 781 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,02x
EV / Sales 2023 7,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 662
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 357,51 $
Average target price 546,67 $
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Claus Moldt Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
James D. Kirsner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION-30.04%9 781
ORACLE CORPORATION45.26%256 884
SAP SE17.40%168 103
SERVICENOW, INC.22.81%134 515
DOCUSIGN, INC.18.46%51 804
HUBSPOT, INC.107.43%38 855