    FICO   US3032501047

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
Fair Isaac : Women in Credit Awards Recognize Two More FICO Leaders

07/22/2021 | 06:58am EDT
Last year I was proud to announce that three of our leaders in EMEA - Louise Lunn, Nicola Pickering and Anat Hoida - had been named finalists in the Women in Credit Awards, sponsored by Credit Strategy. Today I'm delighted to announce that we have two finalists in this year's Women in Credit Awards! Michelle Beetar, Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, at FICO has been shortlisted for Team Leader of the Year. Cecilia Fernandez de Cordoba, Senior Director DevOps in Germany, has been shortlisted as Innovator of the Year

Michelle transitioned her sales team in the depths of a pandemic from a group of individual contributors to a strong team dynamic. Despite the challenges posed working in lockdown, her leadership has seen the regularly measured team engagement gain steady traction to leading levels. Her team's efforts and customer-centric approach led the South Africa organisation to its most successful year since FICO entered the region in a direct capacity. Michelle has also been an active thought leader in Africa, with interviews on radio and TV discussing AI, financial crime and other topics. Here's an example:

Cecilia led the charge for FICO's software engineering excellence, driving The FICO Developer Experience (DevEx) initiative that increases the speed of software development whilst improving the quality control. This initiative is critical to merging FICO's development and operations organizations and accelerating time to market of software innovations. While Michelle's focus is regional, Cecilia's remit is global.

FICO has many programs that support and promote women in its workforce, including the Women@FICO Employee Resource Group, designed to enable structured information/experience sharing, education, and professional networking. Last year, Women@FICO produced an award-winning video on the importance of diversity in analytics.

Congratulations to Michelle and Cecilia, and good luck at the awards!

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 10:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
