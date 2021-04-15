Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fair Isaac Corporation    FICO

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fair Isaac : Alfa-Bank's Automated Model Monitoring Improves Management

04/15/2021 | 03:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Automated Model Monitoring Improves Capital Utilization

Alfa-Bank, the largest universal privately-owned bank in Russia, has used FICO® Decision Central to automate monitoring of its predictive models, in order to meet requirements from the Central Bank of Russia.

The project has reduced report preparation time by more than 90 percent, created complete transparency into model performance and recommendations for improvement, and will help the bank qualify for an internal ratings-based (IRB) approach to Basel II, which should reduce the capital the bank needs to set aside on loans.

You can read more about this story in the full media release.

'Alfa-Bank is using more and more predictive models based on different data types,' said Vera Perevitskaya, head of the validation at Alfa-Bank. 'Because of this, we implemented FICO Decision Central to make the monitoring of models more transparent and comfortable. We can now prepare the reports nearly two times faster and are fully compliant with Russian Central Bank regulation.'

Alfa-Bank also worked with FICO to develop a wide range of custom statistical and qualitative tests covering different types of models, including PD, EAD and LG, for retail and corporate business models, and special tests for low-default portfolios.

For its achievements, Alfa-Bank has won the 2021 FICO® Decisions Award for regulatory compliance.

Alfa-Bank has provided an excellent example of how model monitoring should be done. This kind of work is absolutely critical, not just to meet regulations but to ensure the quality of the models that drive a bank's lending decisions. As an economy changes - such as in the current pandemic - continuous validation of model performance is even more important.

'Model maintenance or the model lifecycle is a very hot area in the world of analytics,' said David Dittmann, vice president, data & analytics, P&G and one of the FICO Decisions Awards judges. 'I was impressed that Alfa Bank was pushing forward with new ways to think and manage the model lifecycle that addressed the top risk and compliance challenges.'

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
03:41aFAIR ISAAC  : Alfa-Bank's Automated Model Monitoring Improves Management
PU
04/13FAIR ISAAC  : Are Humans Still Relevant in Call Centres?
PU
04/13FAIR ISAAC  : Closing the Case for Customer Centricity & Digital Transformation
PU
04/12FAIR ISAAC  : Brexit Scams Rise as Criminals Target Uncertain Times
PU
04/08FAIR ISAAC  : FICO Survey Shows How UK Fraud Teams Struggled in Pandemic
PU
04/08VIDEO : The Galloping Growth of Merchandise Muling
PU
04/07FAIR ISAAC  : myFICO Celebrates 20 Years of Empowering Consumers with Enriched C..
PR
04/07DEBT COLLECTION IN THE PANDEMIC : Compassion Is Critical to Success
PU
04/07FAIR ISAAC  : Intrum Germany Adopts FICO Customer Communications Solution
PR
04/06FAIR ISAAC  : Uncertain Economic Signs Drive the Need for Sharper Analytics
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 325 M - -
Net income 2021 287 M - -
Net Debt 2021 625 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 249 M 15 249 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 890
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 546,83 $
Last Close Price 521,57 $
Spread / Highest target 8,33%
Spread / Average Target 4,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Claus Moldt Chief Technology Officer & EVP
James D. Kirsner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION2.06%15 249
ORACLE CORPORATION18.52%221 081
SAP SE5.76%157 840
INTUIT INC.10.29%114 722
SERVICENOW, INC.-1.02%107 645
DOCUSIGN, INC.0.60%43 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ