Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fair Isaac Corporation    FICO

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fair Isaac : Can Open Banking and AI Help Us Manage At-Risk Customers?

03/02/2021 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pandemic-related borrowing and arrears now top £10.3bn, the number of UK customers deemed to be in 'severe debt' has jumped to 1.2 million, while a further 3 million at-risk consumers are teetering on the brink of delinquency. The numbers are starting to reveal the scale of the debt tsunami. Right now, there has never been a better time to plug into pre-emptive, automated and AI-driven customer management.

Source: OpenWrks

Many businesses are slowly being overwhelmed by customer requests, calls and multi-channel contacts, as we start to approach the peak of the pandemic's mounting debt pressures. In fact, many banks and institutions have doubled headcount in key areas to help handle the demands.

As restrictions continue to affect regular branch banking and heap further pressure on alternative channels, many customers may feel they lack options for thorny discussions around the financial impact of the pandemic.

It prompted the top performers to innovate, pivot and quickly move towards greater adoption of automation, early warning systems and pre-emptive AI-driven solutions to help meet their customers' needs and deliver timely support for agents. Crucially, customers also noted an easing of common pain points that helped improve their overall experience in banking. But there's also a salutary tale here, as our research shows that failure to serve customers satisfactorily will simply see them switch to a competitor - and once they've gone, they've gone for good.

Even before the impact of the pandemic started to disrupt our everyday lives and hammer the global economy, discussions around AI were already getting louder across banking and financial services. Customer expectations had continued to skyrocket thanks to the services provided by tech giants and fintechs. It's clear consumers now want to bank at the time of their choice, anywhere, with instant communication and instant assurance, paving the way for the end of outdated contact routes like the one-way SMS.

Pre-emptive messaging, virtual assistants and AI-driven support have fast become second nature for both digital-savvy customers and our strategic clients alike. Now, UX (user experience) and the UI (user interface) are underpinning rising customer expectation and transforming the way banks meet the challenges of client journeys, intelligent workflows and reinvented relationship models.

The Impact of the Pandemic on Spending and Household Incomes

Our partners at OpenWrks Group have been analysing the transaction trends of customers facing a financial squeeze. It's clear that while income is down, it's partially balanced by the lockdown's forced spending restrictions with transport and travel, leisure and socialising, eating out, childcare, often lower. But other costs have quickly increased due to being at home more including energy use and groceries.

Source: OpenWrks

Open Banking Is Part of the Answer

Since the start of 2021, Open Banking is now front-of-mind for far more major creditors. In fact, a number of high street banks and financial institutions are looking at ways to incorporate Open Banking affordability and transaction-based analysis directly into default scorecards, to help supplement scores and datasets.

Understanding credit risk is heavily weighted towards current and future affordability. But given the dramatic affordability challenges experienced by many consumers within the past 12 months, accurate and up-to-date information is now deemed far more valuable than historic behaviour.

A number of credit card companies are also now implementing detailed Open Banking-based affordability evaluations to help inform marginal credit increase-decline-accept decisions.

Many creditors across financial services, motor finance and the energy sectors are now offering self-serve digital tools to support customers' affordability assessments. It's a channel that has saved many firms thousands of man-hours in advisers' time and ensured those that are not in need have been able to maintain their payments. Elsewhere, the energy sector has embraced the use of Open Banking data and self-serve channels to help determine appropriate repayment plans at-risk customers - often done without needing to talk directly to an agent.

FICO is also enabling greater adoption of Open Banking by integrating systems like Debt Manager with affordability tools like MyBudget, to provide the seamless integration of affordability assessments with existing strategies, saving agents time and increasing both accuracy and successful outcomes.

AI Adds Context

Agility, speed and scalability are some of the obvious benefits to banks, by helping reduce the time staff spend on labour-intensive or manual tasks, in favour of helping address more critical customer needs, financially vulnerable and at-risk sections of the credit portfolio.

Across the UK, AI has helped deliver appropriate and manageable pre-emptive solutions for thousands of customers keen to apply for payment holidays, or deferrals on their mortgages, loans or credit cards. Thanks to the scalability and flexibility of AI, combined with tailored digital offerings, new customer journeys can be devised and delivered within hours rather than weeks.

Rather than adopting blanket reliance on Open Banking data, analytics is also being used to help inform some marginal cases. In instances when there's a lack of clarity, consumers may instead be directed to answer some questions to help offer a more accurate picture of their affordability.

Conversational AI helps identify the minimum number of questions to ask each consumer in order to increase the confidence of affordability, delivered in as low-friction and high-satisfaction way as possible for the customer.

The Art of the Possible

In fact, the pandemic has only just started to offer a peek at the art of the possible. It's a trend that's only going to continue as more and more back-office processes continue to leverage the power of Big Data, drive next best actions and service recommendations for at-risk customers. In fact, AI-driven solutions will not be an optional subject for banks, but a fundamental differentiator as to why consumers opt for a given institution.

It's also worth noting that even before the impact of the pandemic had been felt, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has already set out its expectations around resilience, with a clear vision around business continuity and the maintenance of high customer service standards. It's a position that urges lenders to consistently highlight how and where they are doing their very best to uphold the guidelines and keep the customer at the centre of everything they do.

To discuss low-risk approaches to platform transformation, simply click here.

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 11:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
06:39aFAIR ISAAC  : Can Open Banking and AI Help Us Manage At-Risk Customers?
PU
03/01FAIR ISAAC  : 4 Data Best Practices for a Timeless Digital Customer Experience
PU
03/01FICO  : Xpress Insight Empowers 8+ Million Python Developers to Foster Collabora..
PR
02/26FAIR ISAAC  : Quod Launch Credit Risk Scoring of Small, Midsized Companies
MT
02/25COVID-19 CHECKLIST FOR BANKS : Managing Vulnerable Customers
PU
02/24FAIR ISAAC  : SWBC Leverages FICO Customer Communications Services to Deliver Mo..
PR
02/24FAIR ISAAC  : Sports Scheduling Optimization - Where Play Meets Science
PU
02/24FAIR ISAAC  : Germany-Based Ligalytics To Use Fair Isaac's Xpress Solver
MT
02/24FAIR ISAAC  : Ligalytics Uses FICO Analytics to Optimize Sports Schedules
PR
02/22FAIR ISAAC  : Coronavirus and the Golden Age of AI - Will Lansing Q&A
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 327 M - -
Net income 2021 286 M - -
Net Debt 2021 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 798 M 13 798 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 9,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 890
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 546,83 $
Last Close Price 471,95 $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Claus Moldt Chief Technology Officer & EVP
A. George Battle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION-10.47%13 798
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.28%194 807
SAP SE-3.60%148 419
INTUIT INC.2.71%111 291
SERVICENOW INC.1.10%109 124
DOCUSIGN, INC.7.31%45 626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ