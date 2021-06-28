Log in
    FICO   US3032501047

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
Fair Isaac : Lovakia's Top Bank Slovenská Sporiteľňa to Sharpen Lending Strategies with FICO AI-Powered Optimization

06/28/2021 | 09:37am BST
LONDON, 28 June 2021 - Slovenská sporiteľňa, the largest commercial bank in Slovakia, has chosen FICO® Decision Optimizer to increase profitability and improve portfolio management for its cash loan portfolio. Using FICO's advanced AI-powered optimization, the bank will develop data-driven lending strategies to systematically improve results. Slovenská sporiteľňa is part of the Erste Group, one of the largest financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe, which serves more than 16 million customers in seven countries.

More information: https://www.fico.com/en/products/fico-decision-optimizer

'As a digital banking leader in Slovakia we are looking forward to this cooperation,' said Zdeněk Románek, member of the Board of Directors of Slovenská sporiteľňa responsible for retail banking. 'We value not only the power of the FICO optimization algorithms and software but the way they will enable our data scientists and our portfolio management team to collaborate on designing, executing and managing new strategies for the business.'

'Slovenská sporiteľňa, as the lending leader in Slovakia, is advancing the use of mathematical optimization to transform lending,' added Steve Hadaway, EMEA general manager for FICO. 'This is the application of advanced data science to navigate a universe of possible strategies and identify the most successful, based on multiple constraints and objectives. For a complex lending market like the one today, optimization has become an essential tool.'

FICO® Decision Optimizer, part of the FICO® Platform, supports the entire lifecycle of designing, developing, executing and deploying decision optimization technology. Its advanced decision impact modelling, simulation and optimization techniques allow lenders to discover better decision strategies that balance trade-offs between cost, risk and reward, while also factoring in economic and market conditions.

About Slovenská sporiteľňa

Slovenská sporiteľňa, part of the Erste Group, is the largest commercial bank in Slovakia with a full foreign exchange license and a permit for mortgage trading. The bank has the largest share of the deposit market, has the biggest network of its own branches and issues the most bank payment cards. More information is at https://www.slsp.sk/en/personal.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

For further comment contact:

FICO UK PR Team

Wendy Harrison/Parm Heer/Matthew Enderby

ficoteam@harrisonsadler.com

0208 977 9132

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
