Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fair Isaac Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FICO

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fair Isaac : Open Banking Demands an Enterprise Fraud Strategy

04/20/2021 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Three years in, open banking is finally gaining momentum. According to the UK's Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBiE), in 2020 nearly six billion calls were made via application programming interfaces (APIs) to bank servers in the UK and more than four million open banking payments were completed. In comparison, 2018 saw 66.8 million API calls and 320,000 open banking payments-increases of nearly 90x and 12.5x, respectively. As customer adoption to open banking accelerates across the UK and Europe, there is no better time than now to pause and make sure all the necessary controls are in place for the continued growth, including an enterprise fraud strategy.

While open banking is a new channel, it's important to remember the customers making these transactions are typically the same ones transacting in other channels. With an abundance of known behavior data available, it's essential that banks utilize their customer relationships and knowledge to avoid starting over from scratch.

Fraudsters Embrace Open Banking, Too

Open banking and customer adoption of digital channels have grown exponentially because of COVID-19, and fraudster adoption has been equally large. According to the 2021 Fraud the Facts report in the UK, fraud committed via internet banking increased by 117% and 48% in the mobile channel. Losses have grown by more than 300% since 2018.

Clearly, open banking presents a very attractive proposition to a criminal. Here's why: open banking comprises two parts, the ability to access customer information (read-only access) and to make payments (read and write access). Fraudsters flock to open banking to harvest data and, especially, to make payments.

Protecting Open Banking Transactions with Enterprise Fraud Management

An enterprise fraud management approach is critical in the open banking arena and is more important than ever as the future world of payments unfolds. If you're wondering why an enterprise approach matters, that's what this post is about. If you're wondering whether your bank already has it, the answer is likely 'no'.

History shows that when new payments channels are born, banks generally have reacted to the fraud challenge at hand, investing in a siloed approach only when losses in that channel grew to be unbearably big.

Today, we are in an era in which one channel complements the other. Technology has evolved so much that adding a new channel should be easy. Looking at customer behaviour across all channels is the best way to spot the criminals from the genuine customers. This is the essence of an enterprise fraud strategy.

Fighting Fraud with Transaction Data

Transactions via the card rails capture over one hundred data variables that historically have been used to help spot good and bad transactions. With open banking, the data variables are different and vary depending on which Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP, a service provider who can execute a payment transaction on the behalf of a customer) is used and in which country.

For example, in Sweden where I live, shopping cart information is captured, whereas in the UK it's not mandatory and some of the data collected by PISPs about open banking transactions may not be sent through. This means an enterprise fraud management approach has never been more important as we shift our focus from channel to customer level security for better protection.

Modern Technology and Mindset Are Required

In the past, integrating new data feeds into fraud management solutions could be difficult, but in 2021 it's much easier with cloud-based, highly configurable platforms. Today we are saying goodbye to complex two-year projects and hello to rapid deployments.

Finally, enterprise fraud management isn't just about adding a new payments channel. It requires a different mindset about customer experience. Authentication layers must be consistent across all channels, and there needs to be a digital communication fraud experience to complement the new digital interactions. Operations need to shift too, to make sure the customer is viewed across the entirety of enterprise interactions, not just individual channels.

FICO Falcon X Enables an Enterprise Fraud Strategy

FICO has long recognized the importance of adding new payments channels and multiple layers of fraud defenses. That's why we launched FICO® Falcon® X and integrated capabilities such as strong customer authentication with all of our fraud tools. Banks and financial institutions worldwide are recognizing that the Falcon X platform approach-cloud deployment and open APIs-delivers multiple benefits pertaining to open banking, including enterprise fraud management, third-party data access and beyond. Analyst groups are also acknowledging the power of FICO's approach to enterprise fraud management with FICO recently being recognized by Chartis as category leader in their Financial Crime Risk Management Systems: Enterprise Fraud Market Update and Vendor Landscape, 2021.

At an even higher strategic level, Falcon X gives banks the means to leverage their customer relationships and knowledge to avoid building from scratch the new fraud management capabilities open banking requires. It provides a single platform with which to make fully connected decisions, capturing comprehensive data in the earliest stages of the customer lifecycle, and enriching and leveraging it as customer needs and behaviors evolve. With all capabilities integrated by design into the Falcon X platform, IT teams at financial institutions are relieved of the enormous burden to manually integrate and maintain each new piece of technology.

To learn more about open banking, be sure to read these two articles from my colleagues:

Follow me on LinkedIn and join the FICO Fraud Protection and Compliance LinkedIn group to stay current with open banking, global fraud and compliance trends, and FICO news.

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 13:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
09:40aFAIR ISAAC  : Open Banking Demands an Enterprise Fraud Strategy
PU
08:39aFAIR ISAAC  : Identity Proofing and Digital Account Opening – New Findings
PU
08:01aFICO  : Hosts Free National Financial Education Virtual Event to Help Empower Co..
PR
04/19FAIR ISAAC  : The Cryptocurrency AML Challenge - What You Need to Know
PU
04/19FAIR ISAAC  : The Digital Transformation Cavalry Isn't Coming
PU
04/19FICO ANNOUNCES NEW VIRTUAL EVENT, "S : Digital Transformation Delivered"
PR
04/15FAIR ISAAC  : Alfa-Bank Automates Model Monitoring with FICO Platform, Cuts Repo..
PR
04/15FAIR ISAAC  : Alfa-Bank's Automated Model Monitoring Improves Management
PU
04/13FAIR ISAAC  : Are Humans Still Relevant in Call Centres?
PU
04/13FAIR ISAAC  : Closing the Case for Customer Centricity & Digital Transformation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 325 M - -
Net income 2021 287 M - -
Net Debt 2021 625 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 495 M 15 495 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 890
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 546,83 $
Last Close Price 529,99 $
Spread / Highest target 6,61%
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Claus Moldt Chief Technology Officer & EVP
James D. Kirsner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION3.71%15 495
ORACLE CORPORATION22.04%227 078
SAP SE8.23%164 656
INTUIT INC.9.47%110 163
SERVICENOW, INC.-0.19%107 731
DOCUSIGN, INC.0.45%43 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ