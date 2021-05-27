Fair Isaac : Winners of 2021 FICO Decisions Awards Announced

Earlier this year we provided a list of the winning companies in our 2021 FICO® Decisions Awards. However, we now can proudly announce publicly the incredible stories behind each project and the achievements that saw them recognized by our panel of eight industry judges.

This year the 12 winners have demonstrated extraordinary innovation in very different industries and markets.

The global pandemic created a number of tough challenges for businesses worldwide. Many of our award winners rose to the task with new solutions and capabilities built on analytic decisioning investments that helped them to pivot to new operating models and constraints. From managing vast inbound calls for debt relief, to innovating digital onboarding of mortgages during a lockdown; enabling logistic organizations to scale while managing driver risk, to helping a major hospital find the best schedule optimization for nurses during COVID-19. This year, the awards truly demonstrated that organizations that lean into digital transformation are best placed to succeed.

Read more about the challenges, goals and results of our winners below.

AI, Machine Learning & Optimization

Boeing solved a crucial nurse scheduling problem for the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sweden's second-largest hospital at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Using FICO Xpress optimization rosters for over 300 nurses were created in just a week, resulting in more workable shifts for staff and better coverage for the hospital. Read the full Boeing story here.

Cloud Deployment

Avon, one of the largest direct-selling companies in the world, used the FICO® Platform to improve its credit-granting in Brazil, reducing its representatives' bad debt indicators by 72 percent. Avon was also able to automate 90 percent of limit increase requests made by sales representatives. Read the full Avon story here.



Volvo Cars transformed its customer onboarding experience using decision management technology in the cloud to digitize and accelerate the process for its new vehicle subscription service, Care by Volvo. Credit checks that used to take three days are now done in seconds. Read the full Volvo story here.

Customer Onboarding & Management

OCBC, a multinational banking and financial services corporation headquartered in Singapore, launched an online 60-minute mortgage approval service for Singaporeans using FICO® Origination Manager. During the country's lockdown, $700 million in loans were signed up using the service. Read the full OCBC story here.

Debt Management

Absa Bank, one of Africa's largest financial groups, used FICO® Customer Communication Services (CCS) to double the number of customers who can self-service to 43 percent and reduce impairment charges, resulting in a three-month ROI of 29:1. Read the full Absa story here.

Cox Communications, the largest private telecom company in the US, is using FICO® Customer Communication Services (CCS) to transform its customer experience. By offering self-serve options, the company has eliminated almost half a million inbound calls, saving millions of dollars per year.

Decision Management Innovation

eDriving, a leading global provider of digital driver risk management programs, partnered with FICO to create a score based on telematic driving data. eDriving has helped decrease speeding events by 71% and distraction events by 39% among the riskiest drivers, in just six months. Read the full eDriving story here.

Financial Inclusion

Grupo Monge, a large retailer in Central America, used analytic decisioning to improve the way it grants credit, especially to customers previously excluded from loans. Credit approvals are up 10 percent, expenses down 25 percent and time taken to assess application reduced by 30 percent. Read the full Grupo Monge story here.

Fraud & Security

Conductor, the leading banking-as-a-service platform in Latin America, increased fraud detection by 25 percent. Conductor also achieved a 95 percent reduction in fraud analysis time using the FICO® Falcon® Platform, compared to its previous solution. Read the full Conductor story here.

Regulatory Compliance

Alfa Bank, the largest universal privately owned bank in Russia, has used FICO® Decision Central™ to automate monitoring of its predictive models, to meet requirements from the Central Bank of Russia. Automation has cut report preparation time by 90 percent and improved transparency. Read the full Alfa Bank story here.

Eurobank, one of the four systemic banks in Greece, has broadened its use of FICO compliance solutions to cover all stages of the customer journey, across various channels. The bank has put AML/KYC checks into real-time processes to meet European directives AML4D & 5D. Read the full Eurobank story here.

FICO Industry Vanguard Award

T-Mobile has used FICO analytic solutions to develop risk-aware marketing programs to ensure direct marketing offers sent to prospective and current customers take into consideration their risk profile and deliver offers that are optimized for each individual consumer.

