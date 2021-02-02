Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fair Isaac Corporation    FICO

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fraud and Financial Crimes Convergence: People and Processes

02/02/2021 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

People and the processes we develop for them are an integral part of ensuring your successful convergence of fraud and financial crime capabilities.

In the final part of my three-part fireside chat with Julie Conroy, research director for Aite Group's Fraud & AML practice, we discuss what you need to know to start implementing fraud and financial crimes convergence in terms of people and provide recommendations on the processes that should be established.

TJ: So much of everything we do boils down to these questions: How are we setting up things internally to make sure we're relying on the right metrics? How are we making sure we've educated our people to make sure we are all aligned towards our common goals? These are important questions to ask when you look at the overall convergence of fraud and AML.

Specifically, they roll down to certain areas like case management. How do you look at common case management across the organization to understand the different activities that you're logging as well as customers behaviors, making sure that the information is shared across different silos?

You also need to look at it from a standpoint of how you set up common KPIs. What data do we share across the silos and how do we understand our success together?

Julie, do you have anything to add here about how people and processes can influence this convergence trend?

Julie: It is so important for organizations to have a single and holistic view of their resource allocation. How is your headcount and technology being decked across the problem? And as we see fraud, AML and even Infosec coming together and having a more holistic understanding of these things, it not only helps the organization to understand its threat posture but also find opportunities for better resource allocation and operational efficiency. Especially with us being in the midst of not only a pandemic but also a recession, the focus on operational efficiency is going to be higher than ever.

As you are talking to folks out there, what are the key challenges you are seeing on this front?

TJ: We know that fraudsters and bad actors are taking advantage of the silo-based nature of organizations and the fact that different parts of organizations are just not sharing data and are not aligned. Fraudsters know that.

Breaking down some of those silos organizationally by sharing reporting, data, and common KPIs is important to solve these problems. I think that it is an area where processes and sharing of information internally can really help you breakdown some of the silos and build a more effective defense towards fraudsters.

Do you see other areas where these kinds of things can come together?

Julie answers this and other questions about people and processes, so be sure to watch the video as well as the other installments of the series on data and technology.

Follow me on Twitter @FraudBird for more updates on the latest fraud topics.

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 16:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
11:10aFRAUD AND FINANCIAL CRIMES CONVERGEN : People and Processes
PU
11:10aFAIR ISAAC : How Was Your Digital Collections Experience in 2020?
PU
02/01FAIR ISAAC : Are North American Banks Ready for the Digital Identity Challenge?
PU
01/29FAIR ISAAC : Needham Adjusts Fair Isaac's Price Target to $565 From $550, Keeps ..
MT
01/29FAIR ISAAC : Meet The 2021 FICO Decisions Awards Winners!
PU
01/28FAIR ISAAC : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28FAIR ISAAC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
01/28FAIR ISAAC : Reports Mixed Fiscal Q1 Results
MT
01/28FAIR ISAAC : Q1 2021 FICO Financial Highlights
PU
01/28FAIR ISAAC : Q1 2021 Regulation G Disclosure
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 326 M - -
Net income 2021 302 M - -
Net Debt 2021 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 214 M 13 214 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 890
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 546,67 $
Last Close Price 451,98 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claus Moldt Chief Technology Officer & EVP
A. George Battle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION-11.56%13 214
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.92%181 088
SAP SE-0.17%154 000
SERVICENOW INC.1.48%108 947
INTUIT INC.-1.65%103 125
DOCUSIGN, INC.3.55%42 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ