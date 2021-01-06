Log in
Model Governance: Yapi Kredi Takes Advanced Approach

01/06/2021 | 10:14am EST
As regulators apply greater pressure on lenders to explain every decision, even those made using AI and machine learning, banking leaders worldwide are seeking a more advanced approach to model governance. An excellent example is Yapi Kredi, one of the largest private banks in Turkey, which will use FICO® Decision Central™ to manage analytics models and decision logic across the enterprise.

This is part of Yapi Kredi's System of Intelligence vision and roadmap to seamlessly conduct and orchestrate smarter analytics and data pipelines and enhance AI / machine learning lifecycle management. FICO Decision Central enables businesses to capture models and other decision assets so that they can be reused, modified and improved over time.

'We position FICO Decision Central as the management layer of our System of Intelligence initiative, which aims to improve the accuracy of each and every decision we take across the bank,' said Hakan Yilmaz, Yapi Kredi's Chief Data Officer. 'With Decision Central, we will not only have full control and visibility over our complete set of analytical assets, but we can also make full and efficient use of our assets through a best-of-breed governance practice over the entire model development lifecycle.'

'Businesses increasingly invest in analytics to make better decisions, but managing those analytics, and the decisions, is critical to making this investment pay off,' said Emre Unlusoy, who manages FICO's operations in Turkey. 'Yapi Kredi understands the value of monitoring and managing every component that goes into making a decision. This investment will contribute not only to the quality of the bank's decisions, but also to its ability to demonstrate regulatory compliance of every decision and every model.'

FICO® Decision Central™, part of the FICO® Platform, enables the most effective decision governance, minimizes risk, facilitates a continuous learning and improving loop, and promotes collaboration across the enterprise. The software can be used to manage the complete model lifecycle, from project proposal to development, deployment, maintenance and evolution, all the way to retirement. Granular reporting and adequate controls satisfy the most demanding regulatory compliance requirements, flexibly adjusting to new regulations, ratings policies, capital requirements, and financial and accounting reporting standards.

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 15:13:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
