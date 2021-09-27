Open Banking Partners for DACH Region: FICO, a Leading Analytics Software Company, Enters into Partnership with FinTecSystems

Bensheim/Munich, 27 September 2021 -

FICO, the international software analytics company, has partnered with FinTecSystems (FTS) for the DACH region to optimise decisioning across the customer life cycle. FICO (NYSE: FICO), headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Bensheim, Germany, and throughout Europe, is one of the leading providers in the field of analytics-based platform software for decisioning and has been innovating in the banking industry for decades. Thanks to the complementary product portfolio of both companies, lenders using open banking can combine transaction data from FTS with FICO advanced analytics and platform solutions to make optimal decisions, both for the consumer as well as for the lender. Seen in a RegTech context, this means minimizing fraud and optimizing credit scoring, for example.

The initial focus of the partnership is on combining the FTS technology with the market-leading decision platform of FICO, which operates in more than 120 countries. The FICO® Platform provides the ideal decisioning foundation companies need to successfully achieve digital transformation. It provides unprecedented insight into customers' immediate and future needs by eliminating data silos and enabling interoperability between enterprise applications. FICO was named a leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020.

"Combining FTS solutions providing open banking data access and aggregation with the FICO Platform, financial institutions will be able to extract the value from open banking data to improve business results in credit decisioning and beyond. FTS is the market leader in the attractive DACH region and, with its high bank coverage and the precision of its categorization software, the logical partner for us," explained Jens Dauner, VP Sales DACH & Central Europe at FICO.

An AI-supported categorization of income and expenses can provide a valuable basis for a data-driven and more precise decision in the interests of business and private customers. The FTS categorization software is the most powerful analysis solution on the market, with a hit accuracy of 98.5 percent in the relevant categories.

"We have great expertise in the field of regulatory technology and thus in the analysis of transaction data. We look forward to the partnership with the international industry leader FICO. The combination of the digital credit check from FTS and the data provided by the users with the advanced analytics and decision-making solutions from FICO forms an ideal basis for the provision of optimized interactions and offers for the end customer. FICO is a global leader and therefore a perfect partner for us, "explains Martin Schmid, VP Ident & Regtech at FinTecSystems.

About FinTecSystems

FinTecSystems (FTS) is a B2B fintech founded in 2014 and BaFin-licensed since 2019, specialising in open banking infrastructure and data analytics. FTS is the clear market leader in open banking in the DACH region. The company provides access to over 6,000 banks, reaching over 500 million end customers. More than 150 companies, including banks such as Santander, DKB or N26 as well as all national comparison platforms such as Check24, rely on the technology and data analysis of the fintech, which has the most powerful analysis engine on the market with an accuracy in the categorisation of data of over 98%. www.fintecsystems.com

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) enables decisions that help people and businesses around the world succeed. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, FICO is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for companies in financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, retail and many other industries. Companies in more than 120 countries use FICO solutions to protect 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, help people get credit or ensure millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. www.fico.com

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.