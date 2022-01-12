Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Fair Isaac Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    FICO   US3032501047

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fair Isaac Corporation - FICO

01/12/2022 | 08:37pm GMT
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fair Isaac Corporation ("Fair Isaac" or the "Company") (NYSE: FICO).

 The investigation concerns whether Fair Isaac and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached fiduciary duties owed to the company and its investors.

If you are a shareholder of Fair Isaac and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, you are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-fair-isaac-corporation---fico-301459719.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
