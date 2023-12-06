Fair Oaks Income Ltd - Guernsey-based closed-ended investor in collateralised loan obligations - Announces it will return USD2.1 million by December 20 by way of a compulsory partial redemption of realisation shares. Explains this will be effected at 57.15 US cents per share, being the net asset value of the realisation shares as at October 31 of 59.15 cents per share less the dividend for the period to September 30 of 2.00 cents per share.
Current stock price: USD0.53
12-month change: up 7.4%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
