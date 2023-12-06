Fair Oaks Income Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions. The investment policy of the Company is to invest (either directly and/or indirectly through the Master Fund II and/ or Master Fund III) in the United States, the United Kingdom and European collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) or other vehicles and structures which provide exposure to portfolios consisting primarily of United States and European floating-rate senior secured loans and which may include non-recourse financing. The Company may also invest on a temporary basis in qualifying short-term investments, such as cash or cash equivalents; government or public securities; money market instruments; bonds; commercial paper; or other debt obligations with banks or other counterparties. The Company's investment adviser is Fair Oaks Capital Limited.

Sector Closed End Funds